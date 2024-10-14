 MAN pledges collaboration with FG to ensure economic growth  

COMFORT EKELEME

President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Chief Francis Meshioye said association will continue to collaborate with the federal governments with a view to co-creating innovative solution to free Nigerian economy from its lackluster performance.

Briefing Newsmen in Lagos, ahead of the association’s 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, Chief Francis also affirmed its commitment to helping to place the nation’s economy on the path of productivity, sustainable growth and development.

He also emphasised the urgent need to address the constraints hindering the competitiveness of local products to revitalise the economy.

The theme for the AGM is “The Imperatives of an Intentional Development of the Nigerian Manufacturing Sector”.

According to Meshioye, manufacturers, as critical stakeholders in the Nigerian economy, would continue to play its role of presenting to government policy inputs and options, adding that there is need to address the constraints binding the real sector, otherwise the economy might continue on a downward trend with no certainty of rebound.

He noted that within the last one year, the Nigerian economy had witness many happenings, with the business environment heavily impacted by the developments.

The MAN president stated the choice of the theme for the event speaks volume about the direction and resolve to birth a thriving manufacturing sector.

He added that it was couched with a deep reflection on the growth trajectory of the manufacturing sector in the country.

Meshioye noted that the high and rising in many cases threaten the existence of many operators in the manufacturing sector of the economy, noting that the sector, crucial for job creation, productivity, and economic growth, is burdened by various challenges limiting its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product.

Speaking on the expected activities for the AGM, he disclosed that Mr. Samaila Zubairu, President, Africa Finance Corporation, would speak on the theme.

“He has been a champion of African value creation, job growth and industrialisation, directing billions into transformative infrastructure over the past three decades.

“From his antecedents, it is evident that we have the choice of a speaker to follow in the trend of our great minds to share their perspectives.

“The opening ceremony and exhibition will be a convergence of industry players, government officials, marketers, as well as consumers to experience a new exposure to quality products that are made in Nigeria and ultimately attract patronage of locally manufactured goods.

“Our Special Guest of Honour on this occasion is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, alongside other ministers, heads of departments and agencies, the diplomatic corps, and other stakeholders,” he said.