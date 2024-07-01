MAN partners FG, stakeholders to host manufacturers summit

COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has concluded plans to host the Nigeria Manufacturers Summit.

Owing to the importance of the discourse, the MAN is collaborating with the Presidency; Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI); National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and Ernst and Young (EY) to host the summit.

According to its Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, the Summit, which was initially planned for June, is now scheduled to hold from July 2nd to 4th, 2024 in Abuja.

He said the summit will kick off at 9am daily and promises to be a pivotal event for the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

Ajayi-Kadir further added that, the theme of the Summit, “Rethinking Manufacturing,” underscores the need for innovative strategies and approaches to enhance the efficiency, competitiveness, and sustainability of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

Also, the Summit will delve into critical discussions on overcoming the binding constraints that limit the performance of the manufacturing sector, enhancing supply chain resilience, leveraging technology, and generally fostering a conducive business environment to drive the growth of the sector.

He hinted that, the Summit is honoured to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the Special Guest of Honour.

Specifically, the gathering will bring together relevant Government ministries, departments and agencies, multilateral and development partners, regional institutions, corporate entities, subject matter experts and manufacturers across all sectors under one roof.

Discussion at the summit has been specifically designed to focus on five major pillars which are Promote Growth, Upscale Productivity and improve competitiveness; Enhance Energy Security and Infrastructure Development; ​Improving Macroeconomic Environment, Ease of Doing Business; and Periscoping our EES, Improve Patronage of Made in Nigeria Products and Local Content Development and Leveraging Regional and Continental Trade for Export Development.

Interestingly, the Nigeria Manufacturers Summit 2024 will feature: – Engaging focus group discussions with high level government officials, CEO of manufacturing industries, industry experts, leaders of continental institutions like and thought leaders.

It will witness insightful presentations on manufacturing performance, emerging trends and best practices in the industry, networking opportunities, Showcasing of innovative made in Nigeria products, technologies, and solutions in the manufacturing sector.

MAN however, stated the summit is strictly by invitation to key stakeholders, professionals, and enthusiasts in the manufacturing industry.

