Man killed, police station, vehicles burnt as youths demand justice for murdered kinsman in Edo

A young man was shot dead and no fewer than three others injured on Sunday when violence erupted at Agenebode, the headquarters of Etsako East local government area of Edo State following a confrontation between security operatives and youths of the town said to be demanding justice for their murdered kinsmen.

Also the Police Station in the town and all the vehicles parked inside the premises were set ablaze over allegation that suspected Hausa criminal accused of kidnapping and killing people in the area for organ harvesting and selling and were allegedly being shielded by the police.

According to one Shadrack Okpomah, who claimed that his cousin was shot dead on Saturday night, said the incident that led to the carnage was the case of a young boy who was said to have been kidnapped some months ago and after ransom was paid, he was still not released.

He said that youths in the community were able to track the phone and the user was arrested and handed over to the police and that in the process, the user was found to having linked to the head of the Hausa/Fulani community in the area.

But apparently not satisfied with the way the Nigeria Police Force were handling the matter, the youths of the community were said to have stormed the police station and took away the suspect who it was learnt led them to the house of the Hausa/Fulani leader where on prodding, allegedly confessed to them that several kidnapped victims have been killed buried in shallow graves after parts of their bodies have been harvested.

The angry youths according to videos shared on social media, dug out the decomposing body of the young man in the compound of the leader of the Hausa/Fulani who had reportedly fled with his family.

In the process of digging up the decomposing body, the youths were seen picking up several bones believed to be that of human beings.

In anger, the youths reportedly burnt down the building and then the business centres of several other Hausa/Fulani youths in the town, before storming the police station and setting it and all vehicles parked the ablaze.

According to one of the youths: “Enough is enough, this must stop, police kill our children and still collect money from us, these kidnappers will kidnap our children, women, collect ransom and still kill them. They will collect, N2.5 million sometimes N3 million from us and still murder the victims”

When contacted, the chairman of the Council, Mrs Benedicta Atoh was said to be playing host to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 5, Arungwa Udo and the Commissioner of Police in the State Nemi Edwin-Iwo who visited the place apparently to restore order and have an on- the- spot assessment

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Command, Moses Yamu replied through a text message that “Will get back to you ASAP (as soon as possible)”

Meanwhile, a middle-aged man, Abdulrafiu Afegbua, was allegedly murdered by gunmen suspected to be assassins in Edo State.

The incident occurred on 5 October at Awoyemi area in Okpella community, Etsako East Local Government.

According to reports, Afegbua received a phone call at night while at home with his wife.

In spite of his wife’s pleas to ignore the call, he rushed out to meet the unidentified caller.

Upon arrival, Afegbua was shot at close range in the chest and neck, resulting in his death.

A source said after waiting for her husband’s return, his widow attempted to contact him via phone, but her calls went unanswered.

A search party later discovered his body in a nearby bush, near his abandoned motorbike.

Edo Police Command spokesperson, SP Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are ongoing