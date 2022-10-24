MAN elects Otunba Meshioye as 11th president

COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has elected Otunba Francis Meshioye as its 11th President at the just concluded 50th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, Nigeria. This followed the completion of the highly successful four-year tenure of Engr. Mansur Ahmed.

MAN, in a statement, said the election of the new President took place during the association’s 50th AGM.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria is an advocacy group with a vision “to be the key driver for Industrialization, Sustainable Economic Growth and Development in Nigeria” and was established in 1971 as an umbrella organization to protect and project the interest of manufacturing industries in Nigeria.

It is a focal point for communication and consultation between industry on the one hand, and the government and the general public on the other.

Newly elected President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, is Executive Director, JMG Limited and some other business corporations, amongst which are, JMG Power Generators Limited, Jamara Operations Limited, Octopus Microfinance Bank, and ET & F Investment Ltd. He is on the board of government parastatal and member of several government Committees.

The newly elected President, Otunba Francis Meshioye will bring his wealth of experience in the Management of Corporate organisations to bear on the leadership of over 2,500 membership organization.

Prior to becoming President of the Association, he served as Chairman of the MAN Ikeja Branch; Chairman, of the Finance and Establishment Committee, and Vice President, of the Lagos Zone of the Association.

Otunba Francis Meshioye is currently a Council member, of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN). He has served as the Institute’s Treasurer, Chairman, Remuneration Committee, and Chairman, of Lagos State. He is also a member, of the Society of Company and Commercial Accountants (UK); the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN); the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (UK); the Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers as well as the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

He is an Alumnus of the Prestigious Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) where he obtained a Master’s Degree in Business administration (MBA) in Technology, Marketing, and Business Strategy. He also holds a Master’s Degree in International Management as well as a Law Degree, both from the University of Liverpool, England.