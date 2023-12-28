Man cries out over treats to life in Osun

An indigene of Osogbo, Osun State, Abubakar Adebisi, has cried out for help over the incessant harassment and threats to life by some unknown persons.

Adebisi, a resident of Ota-Efun in Osogbo, the state capital, in a telephone interview with our correspondent, said the unknown persons had been calling him to demand his brother, Mr. Sharafadeen Adebisi’s whereabouts.

He noted that he has been receiving calls from an unknown number threatening him to produce his brother and his wife.

Asked why the people would be looking for his brother and his wife, Adebisi said the trouble started sometime September 2023 when some hoodlums visited his brother’s home.

According to him, the hoodlums visited his brother’s home on September 02, 2023, and demanded his wife’s whereabouts, saying she was a devil who needed to be killed for supporting homosexuality.

However, the situation tensed up when they didn’t meet the wife at home and fought with the husband, leading to the burning of his house.

He said his brother ran away from home since that time, adding that the people have been demanding his whereabouts.

He said: “This threat is getting too much and I fear for my life. I don’t know what else they want from me. My brother that they are asking for is not around and I haven’t seen him since the sad incident.

“These people were the ones who made him (Sharafadeen Adebisi) flee home. They came to his house on September 02 and set it ablaze, claiming his wife was supporting homosexuality.

“I thought since my brother is no longer in Osogbo, the issue would die down but it has not. They keep making threatening calls to me and all efforts to tell them that I’ve not seen Sharafadeen Adebisi since then are proving abortive. I need help assistant from the security agencies”.

