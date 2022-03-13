Champion Newspapers Limited
Man conveys stolen CHILD in dispatch box arrested in Lagos 

The Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video going viral on social media alleging that a yet-to- be- identified dispatch rider stole a child found and recovered in a dispatch box.
The command wishes to inform the public that the incident said to have taken place in Sangotedo area, Lekki, was not reported at any police station to enable the police take appropriate actions.
Notwithstanding that the incident was not reported, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc, has directed that efforts should be intensified to locate the whereabouts of the alleged dispatch rider and the parents or guardians of the child to enable the police investigate the incident.
