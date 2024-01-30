Champion Newspapers Limited
Man, 35, remanded for raping 55-year old woman to death in Ondo

DAMISI OJO,Akure

A 35-year old, James Emmanuel, has been remanded by the Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Oke-eda, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for allegedly raping a 55-year-old woman, Mrs. Deborah Abiodun,  to death.

It was learnt that the defendant, who is a co-worker of the deceased, committed the alleged offence at a poultry firm located at Oke-Odu area, off Ilere, on Ijare road, Akure.

Sources said James, after raping the woman to death, hit her head with stone and consequently dumped her corpse inside a waste pit.

The suspect was thereafter arraigned on two counts on murder and rape charges before Magistrate F.A. Aduroja.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Anwana Josephine, told the court that the suspect committed the offence on 17th day of January, 2024 at about 11pm, an offence, contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37,  Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of  Nigeria, 2006.

The charge sheet read: “That you James Emmanuel ‘m’ on the 17th day of January, 2024 at about 11.00pm at Ilere, on  Ijare Road, Akure in the Akure Magisterial District, did rape Deborah Abiodun ‘f’ aged 55 years old and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of  Nigeria, 2006.

“That you James Emmanuel ‘m’ on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisteriai District did kill one Deborah Abiodun ‘T’ by hitting her with stone on her head and dump her corpse inside a waste pit and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of  Nigeria, 2006”.

Magistrate F.A. Aduroja in her ruling ordered the defendant to be remanded in the Correctional Centre in Ondo town and adjourned the case till March 27, 2024.

