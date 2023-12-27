Mama Paulina Akabueze to be buried on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2024

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Mama Paulina Akuanochie Akabueze (Lolo Osodieriaku) will be laid to rest on Wednesday, January 4, 2024 at her residence, Umuezenkram Ubauekwem, Ihiala, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State by 10am.

According to the burial programme signed by Chief Austin Akabueze on behalf of the family, the burial will be preceded by Vigil Mass & Wake Keep Night of Tributes on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at her residence, followed by Lying–in-State on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at her residence by 8am.

At 10am, there will be Burial Mass at the same venue, while interment and Condolence visits will follow immediately after Mass.

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, there will be a Thanksgiving Mass at St. Gregory’s Parish Ihiala by 9.30am

