Mama Appah gave her best to humanity, says Gov Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has eulogised the late Madam Priscilla Preye Appah, describing her as a mother who gave her best in service of humanity.

Governor Diri spoke on Saturday at her funeral service at the Cathedral (Anglican) Church of St Mark’s in Kaiama, headquarters of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

Mama Appah, who is mother of broadcast journalist, Ovieteme George, died at 87 years on September 21, 2023.

Senator Diri said as a well-trained and experienced midwife and teacher, she made society a better place by her dedicated service while also inculcating the proper moral values in her children, which he said are evident in Ovieteme George that is positively impacting society.

The governor lamented the dearth of proper values in society, urging parents to impart the right values in their children so that they can make society a better place.

He also implored Bayelsans to emulate the good qualities of the deceased, who gave her best to humanity as a teacher and nurse.

He said: “Lying in state here is a quintessential mother that can be likened to the woman described in Proverbs 31.

“The lesson to all of us is that we need to bring up our children in a way that motherly love will not depart. I am sure she gave her best.

“To all humanity, she has given her best and has left children that are able to contribute to the development of society

“Unarguably, she contributed immensely to the nursing profession. We thank God for the life and times of this great woman.”

Describing the deceased as one of his greatest supporters, Governor Diri said Mama Priscilla died a fulfilled woman following his re-election.

“Mama was one of my greatest supporters. Mama was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party. Each time I contested election, I visited the Appah family. After finishing with the rest of the family, I went to her and she would give me words of encouragement. She will always tell me to go and win the election. I believe that to an extent, she died a fulfilled woman.

“As a party, we need to honour the late Priscilla Appah. She was one of us. She stood by us at all times

On behalf of a very grateful government, we bid you farewell.”

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for the Lord to comfort the bereaved families.

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@