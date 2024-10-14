Maltreatment of Super Eagles: We’re not involved, says Libya FA

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has reacted to the poor treatment meted out to the Super Eagles by authorities in the country.

The LFF claimed it had no hand in the barbaric act.

“We are deeply concerned about the recent reports surrounding the diversion of the Nigerian national team’s flight ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Libya,”the LFA said in a statement on Monday.

“While we regret any inconvenience caused, it is essential to note that such incidents can occur due to routine air traffic control protocols, security checks, or logistical challenges that affect international air travel.

“These are standard procedures at airports worldwide, and delays or rerouting, though unfortunate, are not uncommon.

“We have the utmost respect for our Nigerian counterparts and want to reassure them that the diversion of their flight was not intentional.

“There are no grounds to accuse the Libyan security teams or the Libyan Football Federation of deliberately orchestrating this incident. Such actions are inconsistent with our values and principles.

“We firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situation.

“It is important to highlight that just last week, our own national team faced significant challenges upon our arrival in Nigeria for the third match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualification.”

Sundry media reports had said that players and officials of the Super Eagles were held hostage at the Al Abaq Airport for several hours following the team’s arrival in the country on Sunday night.