Malam Muhammad Musa Bello: The FCDA journey in one year

FCDA restates commitment to infrastructure development as FAVOUR ISHEMBER in this report writes on the achievements within the period of 365 days of the current FCDA management, under the stewardship of the Executive Secretary, Engr. S. H. Ahmad, FNSE, FNIOB, under the leadership of Malam Muhammad Musa Bello.

The present Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) – Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad was appointed on the 22nd of November 2021 by His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

It was a period when globally, countries were emerging from the aftermath of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Lockdown, and the resultant economic effects that characterize the global economy.

Factors of Production were at their lowest ebb and the Money supply was also at its lowest.

It was at this most critical point in time that the Executive Secretary assumed office. Despite these setbacks, some modest achievements were recorded in line with the Mandates of the Authority. Favour Ishember, Highlights the achievements of the Authority under his stewardship within the period of 365 days

The Executive Secretary who retired in 2019 as the Director of Engineering of, the Federal Capital Territory Administration explained that despite some challenges being encountered in the quest to provide infrastructure in the city, there was no going back on the provision of infrastructure that will replace aging and insufficient ones.

in the last year, some Infrastructure Projects were awarded while some of the ongoing projects were taken to an appreciable level of completion and a few others have been completed and already put to use.

On roads, he mentioned Provision of Access Road/Water/Electricity to EFCC Permanent Office at Institutional Area Phase III of FCC, Abuja, Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Abubakar Koko.

Some ongoing Projects taken to an appreciable level of completion include; Sukuk Funded Projects

In a bid to close the gap in the Provision of Infrastructure in the country, the Federal Government introduced the “Sukuk” financing scheme.

“Rehabilitation and Expansion of Outer Southern Expressway from Villa Roundabout to OSEX/Ring Road I (RR1) Junction including Four (4) Nos. Interchange.

“Construction of the 15km Left Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) Stage II from Ring Road I (RRI) Junction to Wasa Junction.

“Extension of Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) from Southern Parkway (S8/S9) to Ring Road II (RRII): Construction of Southern Parkway from Christian Centre (S8/9) to Ring Road I (RR I) Construction of One Service Carriageway of Inner Northern Expressway (INEX) from Ring Road III (RR III) to Ring Road IV (RR IV)

Completion of Roads B6, B12 & Circle Road, Abuja Central Area”

He listed other ongoing Projects taken to an appreciative level of completion to include: Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Wuye Districts, Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Guzape II Cadastral Zone A11 District, Abuja.

Others are, “Provision of Temporary Access Road to Open up Sections of Institution and Research District Construction of Temporary Access Road/Car park for Abuja Light Rail Stations in the FCC – Lot 7 – Gbazango,

“Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Plot 650 Shettima La’ah Street, Life Camp, Counterpart Funding for Greater

“Construction of Temporary Access Road/Car park for Abuja Light Rail Stations in the FCC – Lot 2 – Ring Road,

Provision of Infrastructure to new layout at Tank 4.1 Hill Vicinity, Area F Asokoro”

Ahmad disclosed that there is a full Scope Development of Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) with Spurs Dualisation of Usuma Dam Gurara Road as Phase II Development to the ongoing reconstruction of Lower Usuma Dam – Gurara Road.

During the period under consideration, there were newly awarded projects that includes the Full Scope Development of FCT Highway 105 (Kuje Road) from Airport Expressway to OSEX with a Spur at Kyami District.

Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Birnin Kebbi Close, Garki II District. Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Sam Njoma Close, Asokoro District.

Provision of Temporary Access Road, Electric Power Supply and Water Supply to the Apo-Tafyi Fish Site.

Repair and Rehabilitation of Road Shoulders and Bridge Embankments in the FCC.Emergency Measures to address Flooding Incidences in the FCC.

There was also the successful engagement of the Consultancy Project for the commencement of the Gudu Resettlement Site.

Most importantly, the resolution of several cases of conflict between the native population and various Developers; the successful completion of the second phase of the Nyanya Integration scheme for the Original Inhabitants of Nyanya FCT Abuja.

On Water Supply Projects, Ahmed disclosed that the greater Abuja Water Supply was made possible with the emergency Rehabilitation of Phases 1 & 2 Treatment Plants at the Lower Usuma Dam.

The FCDA boss also stated that another critical and gigantic project is the ongoing Greater Abuja Water Project which would sufficiently supply water to 50 Districts. He added that apart from Abuja’s phase one, the rest of the city’s water supply was temporary and the situation would be resolved on completion of this water works which is in an advanced stage.

Another area that received a boost under Ahmed’s stewardship is Staff Training/Capacity Building. The ES engaged the authority in a Systematic Approach to the Training of Officers with significant coverage involving officers at various Grade Levels. this was followed by Increased Cooperation with International Development Agencies (UN-Habitat, JICA, etc).

Significantly, lingering Cases of Promotion, Conversion of Technical Staff, and Upgrading were addressed, and preparations have been put in place to ensure that Promotion exams are conducted as at when due.

New Departments were created as there was a split of the Department of Finance & Administration into Departments;

i. Human Resources Management

ii. Finance & Accounts. Also, the Creation of the Department of Engineering Infrastructure & Rehabilitation from the Department of Engineering Services was done.

All these achievements, however, did not come without some key challenges, the most prominent of which include the issue of vandalization of public infrastructures and stolen manhole covers in Abuja.

Ahmad in a chart with Daily Champion said that vandalism of manhole and gully covers has become an issue of concern to the FCT Administration, adding that the administration had intensified efforts with the security agencies to tackle the situation decisively.

He revealed that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has made a declaration to the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in FCT, to protect critical infrastructures such as manholes and gully covers, cables, and street lights.

” We are in a like catch-22 situation. The manholes have been stolen, criminals were arrested and the materials were taken and deposited with the NSCDC as exhibits because the issue is in court.

” For over three to four years we have been battling to retrieve their government to government not until last week we can break harder through the intervention of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

” AGF ordered the court to release those exhibits so that we can replace some of them because have a larger chuck of them over 600 to 700 pieces but it will not do much by the time we collect them and start replacement on a stretch of a road we need more than a thousand.

” When we collect them we can provide them for those areas that are a lit bit more secure. Even within this premises, we can say we can replace some manhole covers with some confidence but outside this area, we cannot guarantee.” He explained.

The executive secretary disclosed that the FCT Administration was considering alternative products that have a less second-hand value which would not attract vandals.

” We are now using some other products which have less second-hand value from our understanding and belief because the vandals are still thinking of how to still make value from the alternative we are trying to make.

” But honestly we are been able to get some composite materials and around this road, you will see some of these things already been deployed.

” We have also reached out to Ajaokuta steel and so many people other people are presenting all kinds of products some on Corporate Social Responsibility and some of the products didn’t pass our relevant test for them to be sustainable on our roads.

” But some we have to subject them to give them our specifications and I think some few of such have been confirmed to pass our test and we are also deploying concrete and composite materials now.” He said.

Still on tackling challenges, the FCTA said it has perfected plans to commence immediate rehabilitation of failed Trunk Sewer Lines at various locations within the nation’s Capital city. It was discovered that this development may have been necessitated by the need to avert looming epidemics and other health hazards.

In recent times, residents have expressed worries about the broken overflowing sewer lines in some parts of the city centres, complaining that such developments were dangerous to health.

Hence, the Executive Secretary reassured commitment to the health of residents and the hygienic environment, noting that the FCT administration doesn’t want the cases of Foul Sewerage to be endemic in the city.

Interestingly, The FCDA Engr. Ahmed said the Authority would begin power generation from waste as its plan to commence conversion of the huge waste in the nation’s capital into energy.

Engr. Ahmed revealed that a pilot scheme of the new energy drive by the FCTA would commence as soon as the Administration signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Casemate Investment Ltd to develop a waste-to-energy plant at the Gosa landfill site, popularly known as Gosa Dumpsite.

Explaining further, he said: “We are at the point of signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Casemate Investment Ltd to see to the commencement of the development of the plant

“The Abuja Master Plan provides for a landfill site at Gosa, but because we have not been able to develop the engineering land use site there, what we are operating now is just to go and dump.

“We are trying to get investors to come and develop the waste-to-energy plant, where we should be able to generate energy and other facilities”, he hoped.

According to him, the FCT Administration was desirous of migrating from the use of diesel in powering some of its critical infrastructures to other energy sources, including waste, solar, and wind.

Our Correspondent gathered that some of the infrastructures the FCT Administration was planning would be powered by alternative energy sources and they include the Treatment Plant in Gosa, where the city’s liquid wastes are been treated; Lower Usuma Dam, and some street lights, among others.

Speaking on other projects, the Executive Secretary stated that while other infrastructures have been substantially completed, others are ongoing, even as he assured that the FCDA was prioritising the completion of some against others.

He assured that the Federal Capital Development Authority would do everything possible to complete the rehabilitation and internal redesigning of the National Assembly Complex before the expiration of the 9th Assembly so that the 10th Assembly would take over a fully renovated complex.

Engr. Ahmad also told our Correspondent that the commencement of the first Landswap project was one of the biggest achievements of the FCT Administration under Malam Muhammad Musa Bello.

He further stated that it was the first time payment for resettlement and compensation was been done by an investor where cheques were issued to affected families.

Before now, the FCTA had to rely on budgetary provisions to take care of resettlement and compensation needs, but funds that would have been used for this would now be channeled into other sectors for the good of the people, he explained.

Among other projects, the Executive Secretary provided briefs on ranged from major road infrastructure projects to religious projects such as the national worship centres -National Mosque, and the National Christian Centre, as well completion of the 220-bed health facility in Gwarinpa.

