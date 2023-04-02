Makinde’s re-election excites UI Senior Staff Club

– Says It’s time to redouble his work rate

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

The President of, the Senior Staff Club at the University of Ibadan, Dr. Bisi Crown Olawuyi, has urged Governor Abiodun Oluwaseyi Makinde to begin legacy projects of impactful governance based on needs assessment.

In a release issued on Sunday, the President of the Club said the Senior Staff Club, University of Ibadan identifies with the successes recorded thus far by Governor Makinde who is also a member of the Club while asking him to use his renewed mandate to redouble his efforts toward ensuring a productive economy in the state.

According to Dr. Olawuyi, the Governor should be wary of advisers who may mislead him into believing that he no longer needs the people for electoral support again, but rather, should work for the people, and reposition the state to rank tops in good things among the comity of states.

Specifically, the President of the Senior Staff Club, UI stressed the need for revamping education, deepening qualitative healthcare delivery, fast-tracking a safe and secure environment for the growth of the economy, and diversification of the economy for improved revenue generation.

The President noted that while the renewed mandate is an attestation of the trust that the electorate reposed in the reelected Governor, it is important that he continues to be open to progressive ideas that are capable of turning Oyo state into a poster state of good governance and development.

“Today, the entire Senior Staff Club, University of Ibadan felicitate with His Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde FNSE on his re-election for a second term. This is no mean achievement, but please know that one good work means more work. To whom renewed mandate is given, much is expected. You can not afford to let your people down, and we pray you will end well. As your club President, the Club will be willing to offer assistance in the areas where we have quality and unparalleled expertise. Once again, congratulations on your renewed mandate”