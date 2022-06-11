Makinde commissions Renal Dialysis, High Dependency Units, Diabetes Screening, Treatment Centre in Oyo Hospitals

Oyo State Governor, ’Seyi Makinde, on Friday, commissioned the Renal Dialysis Unit, High Dependency Unit and the Diabetes Screening and Treatment Centre built inside the Adeoyo State Hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan.

The projects were built and equipped with the support from Global Fund, the Afolabi Family of Kaderu Compound, Ibadan and the Lions Clubs International, District 404 B1, Nigeria.

The governor, while commissioning the facilities at the Ring Road State Hospital, thanked the two organisations for the support given to the state to improve health care delivery in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as reiterating his administration’s commitment to ensuring that residents have adequate access to health care delivery.

The governor equally inspected six Primary Health Care Centres out of the about 200 already renovated PHCs across the 351 Electoral Wards of the state.

The statement further indicated that the governor, while speaking at the Adeoyo State Hospital, Ring Road, said: “The Oyo State Ministry for Health, with the support from Global Fund, put this Renal Dialysis Centre together, and this unit, today, is being unveiled by me this Friday, 10th of June, 2022, for use.

“I have been asked to give one week for consumables and all of that and I am coming back to see that it is actually working.

“This High Dependency Unit majorly came from resources from the Afolabi family and Oyo State Government and also the Global Fund.

“This Unit, which we can start using almost immediately, is being unveiled. They can move staff around and we want to see it functional.

“The Afolabi family also promised that they are willing to do more and support us more if we demonstrate that we can handle this, and I believe that the Oyo State government and the health family will not let you down.

“I will personally also ensure that I come in here incognito and whatever I see is what I will say to the people of Oyo State.

“So, I want to, on behalf of the government and the people of Oyo State, thank the Afolabi family and also the Global Fund.”

Governor Makinde equally commissioned the Diabetes Screening and Treatment Centre constructed by the Lions Club, District 404 B1, within the premises of the Adeoyo State Hospital, Ring Road.

While commissioning the Diabetes Centre, the governor said: “This project was made possible by funding from Lion’s International Foundation 2021/2022 service year under DG Rasheed O.B. Ologundudu.”

Similarly, the governor inspected six Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) where renovation works had been completed as part of the administration’s ongoing renovation and equipment of 351 Primary Health Care Centres across the state.

The renovation and remodelling projects are according to the state government, aimed at improving health system at the grassroots.

The governor, while inspecting the Primary Health Care Centres at Ikumapayi in Olodo; Irefin; Oke Are in Beere in Ibadan North LG; Odo-Ona, Elebu in Ido LG and Ring Road, said the facilities will be run by the Oyo State Health insurance Scheme(OYSHIA).

He pledged that he would personally pay for One Thousand (1,000) enrollees at the Ikumapayi PHC in Olodo and Five Hundred (500) enrollees at the Elebu PHC in Ido, Ibadan.

He explained that the government would commission the facilities when they are well-equipped and staffed for the usage of the people at the grassroots, saying: “What I have come to do is the inspection of the standard primary health care centre built here in Ikumapayi. From what I have seen inside, the facility is standard.

“Actually, I am supposed to come back here for commissioning but before that, I want them to meet with me so we can talk about the staffing, which must be done in a manner that is sustainable.

“Before I commission this facility, there has to be a template for the staffing, which must be sustainable.

“They already told me what they require to ensure that this is seen as a functional primary health care centre. They also told me that the community also contributed so much to this. “So, I am encouraging you to take care of it. Whatever the government needs to do will be done.

“In six to eight weeks, this facility must be staffed adequately. We are going to run it with health insurance. The OYSHIA officials already told me that they have about 500 individuals who have registered for the insurance. And personally, I will also provide money for another 500 people to make it 1,000.

“In Oyo State, we don’t want anybody to go beyond more than 1 kilometre from where they live before they could have access to good health care.”

