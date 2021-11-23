Make oil theft a treasonable offence, Wike tells FG

‘VAT suit will prove whether Nigeria respects rule of law’

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says it is time the Nigerian State consider the damage caused by activities of crude oil thieves to the economic mainstay of the country and treat them as treasonable offenders.

The governor also stated that the fight to stop oil theft has continued to fail because top ranking officers of the military are deeply involved in it.

Governor Wike made the observation when he hosted the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amao on courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday.

The governor noted that it is not only the wastage of the economy that is witnessed, but the degradation that the environment also suffers as a result of that and impact negatively on rural communities in Rivers State in particular.

“You know this bunkering cannot stop; let’s be serious about it, everybody is involved. The military is involved. Police is involved. The Nigeria Civil Defence Corps is involved. If not, there is no way bunkering can continue. It’s a terrible thing.

“I don’t know, whether we should take the issue of bunkering to even be more serious than treason. If you go around and see what has happened to our environment, you’ll have pity on us.”

Governor Wike also want members of the military taskforce deployed to arrest the illegal oil bunkers to find a better and environmentally friendly way to destroy bunkering sites in the State.

He said when they blow-up and set those sites on flame, they increase soot in the atmosphere that have become another grave environmental concern in Rivers State.

“If there is another civilised way to go about it, so that while you’re doing the right thing, let us not die. You should find another way to reduce this soot. Unfortunately, we have no helper. On the other hand, we continuing praying to God to touch the minds of these bunkers.”

Commenting on the war against insurgency, Governor Wike commended the military for the success that they have achieved in reducing the level of carnage Boko Haram and bandits have caused in parts of the country.

But the Governor noted that greater success can be achieved by deploying more military strategies, which is better than media publicity.

“Let me also thank you for what you are doing about the insurgency fight in the country. I do believe that strategy is very key in the fight against insurgency. It is not publicity.

“When you’re wining a war, the people will feel it. When people are secured, you don’t need to go to television to tell them that they’re secured. They’ll know from the environment that there are a lot of changes going on and that is the way Nigerians believe that, yes, we are wining the war against insurgency.”

Governor Wike pointed out that the prevailing peace in Rivers State was achieved because of the existing cooperation between all the heads of security with the state government.

According to him, Rivers people are comfortable and feel safe in their communities, and they can go about their normal business without the undue molestation from outlaws.

Governor Wike also assured the Nigerian Air Force of continuing the existing cordial relationship between it and the state government that started from the administration of Dr. Peter Odili.

The governor also urged the Nigerian Air Force to deploy the two armoured helicopters donated to them by the Rivers State Government to the State, in order to improve surveillance in the fight against criminality.

In his speech, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amao said he is on operational visit to 115 Special Operation Group in Rivers State and decided to pay courtesy visit to Governor, who has contributed immensely to the functioning of their base in Port Harcourt.

Air Marshal Amao commended the governor for the good work he has continued to do in Rivers State in terms of provision of infrastructure.

“We commend you for being able to contain the security situation in the state. Rivers State has been a very peaceful State. That is why, most at times, I and the service chiefs have to focus on other places with much problems.

“The governor is able to achieve this state of peace because, from the brief I got from my officer, he has been a very good coordinator and also assisted the security agencies in the discharge of their duties.”

Air Marshall Amao also thanked Governor Wike for the financial support that was given to families of officers that died in the line of duty in the State.

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said the historic legal battle between Rivers State government and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with respect to Value Added Tax (VAT), will demonstrate whether the country respects the rule of law or not.

The governor said the decision of the State government to seek judicial interpretation on VAT collection, is aimed at strengthening rule of law and Nigeria’s democracy.

Governor Wike stated this when the Managing Director of BusinessDay newspaper, Dr. Ogho Okiti led a delegation to present a letter of nomination to him as the “BusinessDay Most Impactful Governor Award” at Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Rivers State governor commended the management of the newspaper for acknowledging the numerous projects his administration has accomplished since 2015. He said the award conferred on him is for the entire people of Rivers State.

Governor Wike, stated that beside implementation of physical projects in the State, another project that is dear to him, is making sure that the rule of law is respected and applied in the country.

He explained that when the legal issue on VAT collection between the Rivers State government and FIRS came up, some people had accused him of trying to divide the country, even when they had not bothered to take a look at the 1999 constitutional provisions regarding the collection of VAT.

“I am happy today that the Attorney General (of the Federation) has gone to the Supreme Court to sue Rivers State government over VAT. Now, that Attorney General has gone to court, we are happy. But, nobody wants to talk about him dividing the country. It is only when Rivers State government goes to court that they will say we want to divide the country.

“There is nothing wrong in interpreting the law. The judiciary has been given assignment and they took oath of office to interpret the law. If you don’t go to court, how will we know the position of the law. How will democracy thrive? How will we know that this country respects rule of law?”

The Rivers State governor revealed that even the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, was among those that commended him for approaching the court over the VAT matter.

Governor Wike, recalled that during the just concluded Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual conference, Senator Enang also commended his administration for implementing full autonomy for the State judiciary.

He said it is however baffling that the same presidential aide could turn round to accuse him of treating judges badly in the State.

The governor reiterated that the Rivers State government will not succumb to any committee set up by the Federal Government on autonomy of State judiciary. According to him, such committee is unnecessary, since the 1999 Constitution explicitly guarantees the independence of the judiciary.

Governor Wike noted though the Federal Government tend to profess it supports autonomy of the judiciary, but in reality, it has deliberately stifled that arm of government.

“Fake autonomy which they are brandishing for the judiciary is not true. If the judiciary has autonomy, go and check the status of the federal courts. if judiciary has autonomy, would they have invaded the house of a Justice of the Supreme Court?”

The Rivers State governor said the BusinessDay award will spur his administration to do more for the people of the State. According to him, he does not subscribe to the idea that governors should relent in service delivery in their second tenure.

“So many people talk about when you’re in second tenure, it is a period for you to relax, it is a period for you to take stock. I believe that it is a period for you to do more for your people, for the State.”

The Managing Director of BusinessDay, Dr. Ogho Okiti, said the award was conferred on Governor Wike based on the newspaper’s observation of his achievements since he assumed office in 2015.