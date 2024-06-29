MAJI stresses need for Govt, Stakeholders collaboration in tackling flood, environmental challenges

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Media Awareness and Justice Initiative (MAJI) has called on Government at all levels and other critical stakeholders in the country as a matter of great importance put measures in place to tackle the flooding and other reoccurring environmental challenges facing the country.

Executive Director of MAJI, Emmanuel Onyekachi Okoro made the call while briefing Journalists in Port Harcourt in commemoration of the 2024 International Day for Tropics.

He advised the government to collaborate with these critical stakeholders using technological tools, data approaches and evidence-based interventions in curbing the huge environmental and ecological challenges that affects Nigeria annually.

Okoro, in a statement titled; “Incorporate Data tools and strategies to address environment and climate related challenges currently Facing Tropical Regions in Nigeria,” which was read on his behalf by the Project Officer for Policy and Governance, Ikechukwu Ahaka offered to collaborate with the federal and states governments in tackling the environmental disasters.

The MAJI Boss, disclosed that Nigeria currently faces huge loss of tropical biodiversity and environmental degradation

stemming from human induced activities such as oil spills, artisanal crude oil refining,

uncontrolled carbon emissions in the Southern tropics, indiscriminate mining and war in the Northern Sahel Tropics.

He said, “It may interest to know that, the Tropics host nearly 95% of the world’s mangrove forests by area and 99% of mangrove species, which are essential, as they serve as both a carbon sink and a habitat for a wide range of animal species.

“The Media Awareness and Justice Initiative identifies the lack of adequate environmental

data and resulting evidence-based interventions in Nigeria as one of the reasons behind the inability of relevant agencies of government to deal with the impacts of climate change, tropical forest loss and its resulting effects on communal lives and livelihoods.

“In commemoration of the 2024 World Day of the Tropics, we call on the Nigeria Government and other relevant stakeholders to quickly initiate scientific resilient methods of addressing the menace of climate change that is generally creating environmental threats

in our tropical environment.”

He said, “While MAJI’s “DATACAB Environmental Portal” developed with support from the office of the United States Consular General, identifies some of these challenges through environmental Data collection and analysis, we believe more robust engagement and rigorous collaboration between stakeholders will enhance Citizens education, awareness and participation, and as well contribute immensely to the mitigation of these impacts.

“For us at the Media Awareness and Justice Initiative, the 2024 World Day of the Tropics serves

as a gentle reminder for all stakeholders, Government, Social development Groups, the Media,

Private sector and communities to collectively reflect on the impacts of the damages on our environment and collaboratively develop inclusive strategies that will provide the platform for sustainable protection of the tropical regions in Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Mr Okoro said, “The Federal government of Nigeria has to make specific efforts to firstly document environmental data in a sustainable and effective manner. This data will be strategic in the analysis which will provide the platform for evidence-based intervention, and data-oriented

engagements at all levels of governance.

“The Media Awareness and Justice Initiative (MAJI), is a culmination of several years of disparate participatory trainings and capacity building for young people, stakeholders and marginalized

communities across Nigeria. Using “human centered” methodologies and technologies, we democratize information, increase awareness, build capacity and work towards providing sustainable development using inclusive strategies.”

