Majestic Grace Embassy begins 4-day crusade on Wednesday

Majestic Grace Embassy International, Temidire – Sango Ota, Ogun State will tomorrow (Wednesday) begin a powerful 4 – day crusade, tagged ‘ The Breath of the Spirit’.

The crusade, which would hold at the newly-acquired ultra-modern auditorium of the Church, located down Temidire Street (formerly Osmak Hotel), commences with a special programme at 8am on both Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Presiding Pastor of the Church, Dr. Grace Wisdom( a. k. a the Prophetic Eagle), a special vigil will hold at the Church on Friday from 9pm as part of the activities lined up for the four-day crusade.

“This forthcoming four-day crusade has been specially designed for prophecies and testimonies of the prophetic declarations, counselling, deliverance, anointing, special prayer sessions and miracles, where the cripples will work, the blind will see and the afflicted will be liberated”, Dr. Wisdom said.

He, however, noted that the crusade would be rounded off with a special thanksgiving on Sunday, September 1, 2024 from 8am.

Dr. Wisdom added that the special crusade would also feature some other anointed men of God like Prophet Chidera Obasi, Evangelist Solomon (a. k. a Solution), Section 1, Dr. Elijah and Evangelist (Prince) David, while Gospel music star, Minister Chinyere Udoma, would be the Guest Artiste.

He noted that God has directed Majestic Grace Embassy International to use the crusade, where the raw power of the Almighty would be visible to end the people’s days of weeping, as well as settle their cases as the hands of God would be mighty during the four-day programme.

