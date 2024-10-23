Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited Takes Over Electricity Distribution in Enugu State

….EERC hands Over Operating License

The Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited, a subsidiary of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has been licensed to distribute electricity within Enugu State by the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC).

Today in Enugu, as part of events marking the completion of the transition period for transfer of regulatory oversight from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC), the Chairman/CEO, EERC, Mr. Chijioke Okonkwo presented the interim distribution license to Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited.

Presenting the license, Okonkwo charged Mainpower to continue with the operations of electricity service delivery to the citizens of Enugu State and work with the Commission to ensure growth in electricity services that is efficient, reliable, sustainable, and accountable is sustained for the long run.

With this development, EEDC operations in Enugu State have come to an end and has been transferred to Mainpower, while NERC will no longer regulate electricity business within the state of Enugu.

In his remarks after receiving the license, a member of the Board of Directors of Mainpower, Mr. Kester Enwereonu, said that the successful transition was a new chapter that reflects the forward-thinking reforms in the power sector, and that Mainpower is ready to lead the way.

He further said that to accelerate the transformation, Mainpower will deploy re-engineered processes, cutting-edge technology, and smart tools designed to leapfrog past conventional barriers, stressing that technology is at the heart of the company’s strategy.

He assured that Mainpower will be leveraging data-driven insights to enhance efficiency and improve service delivery and that its focus will be on building a future-ready distribution network capable of delivering sustainable, reliable, and uninterrupted power to homes and businesses across the state.

“This is a bold step towards building a better future for Enugu State and with the regulatory oversight of the EERC, our commitment to operational excellence, and the support of our stakeholders, we are confident that Mainpower will achieve the tangible improvements that our customers deserve”, Enwereonu assured.

Also present at the event is the Managing Director of Mainpower, Dr. Ernest Mupwaya.

It will be recalled that with President Bola Tinubu signing the Electricity Act into law, States can now generate, transmit, and distribute electricity. With this development, they are expected to set up their own regulatory framework to regulate the electricity market in their states and issue operating licenses to potential investors that may want to do business in the state.

In addition, NERC (which has been the regulator over the years) would have to hand over the regulatory and oversight rights to the state-owned regulatory commission (which in the case of Enugu State is the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC)).

Consequently, EEDC ceases to operate within Enugu State, as MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited is now the DisCo responsible for electricity distribution in the State. However, EEDC as the holding company continues to carry out electricity distribution in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo States.