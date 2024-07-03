Maikalangu Delivers on Promise, Launches Urban Renewal Project in Bagusa Community

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Abuja Municipal Area Council Chairman, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has fulfilled his campaign promise to the Bagusa community by flagging off the construction of an access road in the area.

Maikalangu said the project, which is part of the Urban Renewal initiative, aims to improve interior roads and open up business opportunities and international aid to the community.

Speaking at the Chief Palace in Bagusa, Maikalangu urged the youths to monitor the project and report any substandard work done by the contractor. He also called on the community to support the government and cooperate with the contractors to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated two months.

” I call on people in this area to support this Government and cooperate with the contractors so that we can deliver this work within the stipulated time.

“This initiative known as Urban Renewal projects is aimed at improving the roads that are in the interior villages in order to open them up to business opportunities and international aids to come in and assist our communities”

The chairman assured that the rainy season will not hinder the project’s progress and that equipment will be deployed to the community next week to commence work. He also paid homage to the Chief of Bagusa and solicited the community’s support for the project’s successful execution.

“By next week, Bagusa residents would see equipment rolling into the community for commencement of the roads projects and I assure that raining season will not stop us from achieving this project.

I enjoin residents in this Area to pray for my good health and give me your unflinching cooperation and a lot will be achieved in our communities”.

“I am here at the Chief Palace to also pay my homage to the Chief of Bagusa and to solicit for support of the Community for smooth execution of the roads projects.

Once again, I congratulate you all and wishing you a successful completion”

Maikalangu’s fulfillment of his campaign promise was met with excitement and appreciation from the Bagusa community, who have long been in need of improved access roads.

The project is expected to boost security, socio-economic activities, and the general well-being of the community.

The Urban Renewal initiative is a testament to the council’s commitment to improving the lives of residents in various communities, and Maikalangu’s leadership has been hailed as a shining example of promise-keeping and effective governance.