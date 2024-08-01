Maiduguri Protest turns violent, as Borno Government imposes 24 hours curfew

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Youths in their thousands besieged and blocked major roads in the state capital chanting (Ba muyi) we no go agree, creating hold up with motorists finding it difficult to pass in solidarity with the nationwide protest.

The youths including under aged children defied calls by the government officials, traditional, religious, and community leaders, youths in their hundreds blocked Jos Road,, Kwaljwa round about and other major roads of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital iin protest of bad governance, insecurity and hunger

To disperse the crowd, heavily armed mobile police and other security agencies deployed to the scene started shooting in the air, thus forcing the youths to respond by throwing stones at the security and burning down police vehicles at Arabic Teachers College Area.

One person was reportedly knocked down, while many others sustained injury as violence erupted.

In a swift reaction, the team of heavily armed mobile police were quickly deployed to the scene shooting tear gas to disperse the crowd.and maintain normalcy, the situation that made the youths to start throwing stones at the police.

To ensure the situation did not get out of hand and that Boko Haram insurgents did not take advantage of the protest to wreck havoc, the Borno state government has impose 24 hours curfew on the state.

The Borno state police command in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Nahum Daso said “In line with our constitutional mandate towards the restoration of law and order his Excellency the executive Governor of Borno State Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum in consultation with heads of security in the state, finds it expedient to declare 24hrs curfew in the state with immediate effect.”

” In view of the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security and law enforcement agencies toward preservation of lives and properties in the state. You are all aware of the incident that took place at kawori which was the detonation of improvised explosive devices which lead to the death of (16) persons while several others were critically injured and on admission across various Government hospitals in the state”, the Police said.

The police therefore called on the good people of Borno State to remain calm and law abiding and further developments will be communicated to the residents accordingly.

The youths defied the curfew and continued with the protest.

