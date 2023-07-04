Maiden meeting with security chiefs: We’ll secure Nigerians, Ribadu tells Tinubu

.As British govt pledges support for MNJTF against terrorists in Northeast

AHMED MARI Maiduguri

By Adekunle Adesuji

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, told the new service chiefs, the National Security Adviser, NSA, and the acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, that they should work as a team and deliver on the mandate given to them.

This is as the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, assured the President and Nigerians that the security agencies will accomplish the objective of securing the country, establish peace and stability.

President Tinubu held his maiden meeting with the NSA, the Service Chiefs and the acting IGP on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, held behind closed doors.

Addressing state house correspondents at the end of the meeting, the NSA, Mallam Ribadu, said that the President directed them to work as a team and deliver on their mandate.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, he said, “We’re here to thank Mr President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our country and to serve his own government. We also pledged our loyalty to him, Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We believe the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country.

“We’re going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability and let’s get our lives back.

“He gave us the assurance that he’s with us hundred percent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done; he’ll expect us to deliver and we’re grateful for the opportunity. That’s why we are here.”

Asked what will be the starting point of the new security heads, Mallam said, “Where we are today and you can see already things are improving in our country.

“If you see the record of crimes and activities of criminals are going down, it will continue to go down. We’ll secure this place.

“Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given opportunity, they are probably some of the best we have and they are not going to fail you, they’ll certainly deliver.”

Apart from the NSA, others in attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and the Acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.

Meanwhile, The United Kingdom (UK) has expressed its commitment to support the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in tackling security challenges facing. the Lake Chad region.

The British Defence Advisor for Nigeria,, Brigadier General Matt Munro, who disclosed this on Monday during a visit to the Headquarters MNJTF underscored Britain’s resolve to enhance its strategic partnership with the multinational coalition,.

General Munro expressed optimism for the future, voicing confidence that the UK’s backing will facilitate pivotal advancements for the MNJTF, ranging from meticulous planning to proficient execution of operations

He said the crucial role the task force plays in ensuring regional security and stability. Of the the region cannot be over emphases, stressing that the commitment is expected to significantly boost the operational capacity of the MNJTF.

Responding, the Force Commander Major General Gold Chibuisi, who was represented by the Deputy Force Commander Brigadier General Assoulai Blama, expressed gratitude to the British government for the support it has been receiving through the Cell for Coordination and Liaison to MNJTF, a key conduit for the strategic partnership.

The Deputy Force Commander also lauded the British government’s unwavering support, stating it exemplifies international cooperation in fostering world peace.