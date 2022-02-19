Maguire Not A Worthy Captain says Parker

Manchester United Double winner Paul Parker says the captaincy should be removed from Harry Maguire.

Reports have even suggested Maguire is locked in a power struggle with striker Cristiano Ronaldo for the job of the skipper.

And now Parker has weighed in to say interim boss Ralf Rangnick should give the armband to someone ‘who they all respect’.

He told BetfredTV: “I don’t think Harry Maguire should be captain of Manchester United.

“He’s got too much going on in his own game to worry about rather than trying to lead a team which he’d only just joined and in a few seconds gets the captaincy.

“I think that was more off his price tag rather than the side of him as a person, as a leader of men.

“And at the moment I think the one who should be captain is the one they all respect is David De Gea. Because to be a captain you have to respect a player.

“De Gea has to be the most respected player in that United team because he’s the one who’s actually kept them in the position to be fourth in the league at this moment in time.”