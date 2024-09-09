Made in Nigeria Goods: Group wants partnership with NASS to promote product sale across Nigeria

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Idealab Agency Ltd a government establishment has emphasized the need for a vibrant partnership between it and the National Assembly.

The Managing Director MD of the establishment Mr Emmanuel Aondoakaa who made the appeal in Abuja at a press conference held at the National Assembly yesterday further stressed that the partnership will help to boost business transaction between indigenous consumers and producers of goods and services.

The group also informed that developing a viable business relationship remain necessary while patronising of goods and services made In Nigeria remain priority.

According to the Idealab boss, our agency is looking forward “to a robust partnerships for the purpose of disbursement of Grants, Aid, Scholarships, Market Access, Employment Placements and Loan Programs facilitations, among others with special digital skills trainings”.

“This partnership solicition has become necessary because of the current realities in the economy where so many Nigerians are facing severe difficulties; with rising inflation, hunger, unemployment, loss of jobs, business closures, inability to pay School fees for students and lack of market access for local producers of goods and services with more living or falling below poverty lines in the country, etc as a result of the total removal of fuel subsidy”, he stated.

He explained that with the enormous challenges the people are currently facing as well as the agonizing pains, “the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the World Bank Group has put up intervention programs to mitigate these challenges and even create a more prosperous future for all Nigerians especially the youths and women through the Investment in Digital Economy and Creative Enterprise with the Idealab Program (known now as Idealab Agency Ltd)”.

According to the organization, one of such intervention programs is known as the federal Government Talent Export Initiative where ordinary Nigerians can be trained on high level digital skills to tap into the globalization economy by living in Nigeria and working remotely for interventional brands and earning as much as ₦10million monthly or may decide to travel abroad through direct employment with the World Bank Group and other partner Nations/ Multinationals by acquiring some special skills sets through the Idealab Agency with 100% fully funded sponsorships.

Also speaking ,the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer,CEO, Christiana S.O. who noted that grant related crisis in Nigeria today among popular and unpopular humanitarian organizations and individuals, calls for urgent government intervention, targeting lifting 50 millions Nigerian out of poverty by 2027 with implementation of programs.

Meanwhile the agency also used the opportunity to explain some of it available packages such as: vocational and financial Empowerment for employed adding that the focus of the project is on women and youth across the country.

Other different fields such as catering, tailoring, soap making creative innovations and animal husbandry are also involved in the programme.

“The second part of the VFE which is May-August is skills acquisition for widows in various states and communities, trainings and products execution through agricultural produce”.

He appealed for everyone in humanitarian engagement to access adequate information on humanitarian operations and grant orientation through skills acquisition and innovations to change the narrative and harse economic realities.

They maintained that setting up vocational business expansion grant schemes for business innovation has the capacity to employ only vocational trained person who could also venture into the vocational production world in Nigeria.

