LSSTF donates N10m toCSP Kazeem Abonde’s family

.We remain committed to welfare of security operatives in the state – Agency’s boss Abdulrrazaq

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has donated the sum of N10 million to the family of late CSP Kazeem Sumonu Abonde at her Alausa secretariat office Ikeja.

A press statement received by the National Association of Online Security News Publishers (NAOSNP) stated that “The horrible incident that claimed the life of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Kazeem Sumonu Abonde at Asa Afariogun Road, Ajao Estate area of Lagos on September 23, 2021, following the attack on Police Officers by recalcitrant motorcyclists while enforcing the law on the restriction of movement of commercial motorcycles on prohibited routes in the State has left the family of the security operative with the vacuum and grief of losing a loved one.”

This officer, who holds a Master’s degree in law, was scheduled to retire statutorily in June 2022.

In a bid to cushion the effect of the sudden loss of a breadwinner especially in the circumstance that led to the death of the Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), the Board of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) approved the payment of 10million Naira to the immediate family of the deceased officer.

To this end, the Fund made a presentation of N10 million to the family of Late Mr. Abonde on Monday, October 25, 2021 at its office.

The Executive Secretary/CEO, LSSTF Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun stated that Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos and the Fund remained committed to the welfare and safety of the security operatives operating in the State, hence, the provision of protective gear and other operational equipment for operatives to enable them to discharge their activities and protect them as much as possible during operations.

Dr. Balogun further appealed to the well-meaning Lagosians and corporations to donate to the Trust Fund for the continuous safety and security in Lagos.

For a better society