LP, APC kick as PDP sweeps 18 LGAs in Edo council election  

Amidst strong protestation by the opposition Labour Party (LP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner in all 18 Local Government Areas in the Edo State local government election held on Saturday, according to results released by the state independent electoral commission.

The election was held in all the 18 local government areas of the state covering Edo North, Edo Central and Edo South senatorial districts.

Apart from the PDP, other major political parties that participated in the election for Chairmanship and Councillorship of all the wards include the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP). The opposition LP and APC kicked against the exercise, with LP specifically calling for the cancellation of the poll, on allegation of irregularities.

LP even protested at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) where its members complained about undersupply of electoral materials.

Notwithstanding, Governor Godwin Obaseki who voted in his polling unit at Emokpae Primary School praised the exercise, saying he believed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would carry the day because “PDP fully mobilized in most of the state.”

Speaking shortly after he voted, Obaseki said “The turnout was very impressive in spite of the rain. There was quite a considerable turnout and it showed interest in the local government election. This means that the political parties did well by going around sensitizing and mobilizing the electorates and the people.

See full results below:

PDP: 16077

APC: 2519

LP: 2536

Ovia South West

APC: 5361

LP: 3216

PDP: 10,721

Total Registered: 89,897

Accredited: 21,442

Invalid: 429

Uhunmwode Local Government

Adodo O. Kenneth of PDP Declared

APC: 2317

LP: 1436

PDP: 15,615

Total Registered: 68,474

Accredited: 19,461

Valid; 19,431

Invalid: 27

Owan West Local Government

Ahonsi Dickson Idojemu of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 3825

LP: 2365

PDP: 13, 171

Total Registered:

Accredited: 19

Invalid: 63

Akoko Edo Local Government

Tajudeen Alade Suleiman of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 5369

LP: 2083

PDP: 21,417

Total Registered: 95,711

Accredited: 28,957

Valid: 28, 957

Invalid: 10

Etsako East Local Government

Ato Benedicta of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 4076

LP: 1711

PDP: 16, 428

Etsako Central Local Government

Obomigie Imokhae Solomon of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 7, 896

LP: 4, 606

PDP: 30, 594

Etsako West Local Government

Zimbiril Marvelous of PDP is Declared Winner

APC: 29, 445

LP: 23, 832

PDP: 98, 046

Ikpoba-Okha Local Government

ERIC IYOBA OSAYANDE of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 3, 085

LP: 3, 857

PDP: 27, 768

Total Registered: 166,035

Accredited: 38,566

Valid: 37, 795

Invalid: 771

Ovia North East Local Government

Collins Osamede Ogbewe of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 636

LP: 617

PDP: 4, 869

Total Registered: 50, 554

Accredited: 6, 176

Valid: 6, 165

Invalid: 11

Igueben Local Government

Asueleme Clement of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 557

LP: 660

PDP: 5, 262

Total Registered: 63, 473

Accredited: 6, 551

Valid: 6, 540

Invalid: 11

Esan Central Local Government

Iyoha Paul of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 23, 885

LP: 14, 331

PDP: 47, 771

Total Registered: 129, 850

Orhionmwon Local Government

Ugiagbe Newman Oghomwen of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 1616

LP: 1737

PDP: 14, 904

Esan West Local Government

Aigbogun O. Collins of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 1, 665

LP: 2, 183

PDP: 11, 963

Total Registered: 83, 811

Accredited: 15, 875

Valid: 15, 866

Invalid: 9

Esan South East Local Government

Imadegbeho Luis of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 1344

LP: 791

PDP: 16072

Esan North East Local Government

Inegbe Paul of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 5550

LP: 3298

PDP: 20, 702

Owan East Local Government

Prince Aminu Kadiri of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 12, 203

LP: 7695

PDP: 35, 380

Egor Local Government

Hon. Eghe Ogbemudia of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 8, 308

LP: 10, 188

PDP: 70, 293

Total Registered: 347, 076

Accredited: 92, 554

Valid: 91, 047

Oredo Local Government

Dr. Obaseki Tom Osazee of PDP Declared Winner

Meanwhile ,the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the performance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s local government election in the State shows the party’s dominance, noting that the outcome of the election is a reflection of the wish of the majority of Edo people.

Obaseki spoke to journalists at the Diocese of Benin (Anglican Communion), St. Peter’s Anglican Church, during the 15th memorial thanksgiving service of his father, late Pa Roland Oni Obaseki

The governor was in the company of the Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. and Oredo Local Government chairman-elect, Dr. Tom Obaseki, among other top government functionaries.

The governor, who was elated over the outcome of the local government election in the State, said Edo people are democratically mature as there was no single violence recorded during the electioneering process.

He said, “We have a situation room where we monitored the election process across the State and want to thank the people. You can see that we are democratically mature in Edo State, in terms of the way the election was conducted.

“I was surprised at the diligence of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC). I went round and saw the number of polling units mounted by EDSIEC and the various electoral officers in the three metropolitan local government areas and it was quite impressive. The turnout was fair as expected and it shows that we can conduct elections without disrupting economic and social activities.

“The people voted and went about their various activities for the weekend. Overall, I believe we have done well. It was a free and fair election. The mass participation and dominance of PDP as a party in the State was clearly exhibited in this election.”

Obaseki further noted, “I have not seen an election that has not been challenged even the one in America was challenged. That is why provisions are made in the law and in the process; for tribunals to review and adjudicate on cases and complaints from contestants.

“Overall, the evidence is overwhelming as PDP campaigned in this LG election as if it was a major national election. I went with them around the 18 local government areas of the State and Councillors campaigned vigorously across various wards across the State but I didn’t see too much of the opposition parties and I am not surprised at the results from the election.”

He added, “There was no violence and this shows that the election result is a reflection of the wish of the Edo people.”