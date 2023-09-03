LP, APC kick as PDP sweeps 18 LGAs in Edo council election  

The media gateway to the East.
Amidst strong protestation by the opposition Labour Party (LP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner in all 18 Local Government Areas in the Edo State local government election held on Saturday, according to results released by the state independent electoral commission.
The election was held in all the 18 local government areas of the state covering Edo North, Edo Central and Edo South senatorial districts.
Apart from the PDP, other major political parties that participated in the election for Chairmanship and Councillorship of all the wards include the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP). The opposition LP and APC kicked against the exercise, with LP specifically calling for the cancellation of the poll, on allegation of irregularities.
LP even protested at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) where its members complained about undersupply of electoral materials.
Notwithstanding, Governor Godwin Obaseki who voted in his polling unit at Emokpae Primary School praised the exercise, saying he believed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would carry the day because “PDP fully mobilized in most of the state.”
Speaking shortly after he voted, Obaseki said “The turnout was very impressive in spite of the rain. There was quite a considerable turnout and it showed interest in the local government election. This means that the political parties did well by going around sensitizing and mobilizing the electorates and the people.
See full results below:
PDP: 16077
APC: 2519
LP: 2536
Ovia South West
APC: 5361
LP: 3216
PDP: 10,721
Total Registered: 89,897
Accredited: 21,442
Invalid: 429
Uhunmwode Local Government
Adodo O. Kenneth of PDP Declared
APC: 2317
LP: 1436
PDP: 15,615
Total Registered: 68,474
Accredited: 19,461
Valid; 19,431
Invalid: 27
Owan West Local Government
Ahonsi Dickson Idojemu of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 3825
LP: 2365
PDP: 13, 171
Total Registered:
Accredited: 19
Invalid: 63
Akoko Edo Local Government
Tajudeen Alade Suleiman of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 5369
LP: 2083
PDP: 21,417
Total Registered: 95,711
Accredited: 28,957
Valid: 28, 957
Invalid: 10
Etsako East Local Government
Ato Benedicta of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 4076
LP: 1711
PDP: 16, 428
Etsako Central Local Government
Obomigie Imokhae Solomon of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 7, 896
LP: 4, 606
PDP: 30, 594
Etsako West Local Government
Zimbiril Marvelous of PDP is Declared Winner
APC: 29, 445
LP: 23, 832
PDP: 98, 046
Ikpoba-Okha Local Government
ERIC IYOBA OSAYANDE of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 3, 085
LP: 3, 857
PDP: 27, 768
Total Registered: 166,035
Accredited: 38,566
Valid: 37, 795
Invalid: 771
Ovia North East Local Government
Collins Osamede Ogbewe of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 636
LP: 617
PDP: 4, 869
Total Registered: 50, 554
Accredited: 6, 176
Valid: 6, 165
Invalid: 11
Igueben Local Government
Asueleme Clement of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 557
LP: 660
PDP: 5, 262
Total Registered: 63, 473
Accredited: 6, 551
Valid: 6, 540
Invalid: 11
Esan Central Local Government
Iyoha Paul of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 23, 885
LP: 14, 331
PDP: 47, 771
Total Registered: 129, 850
Orhionmwon Local Government
Ugiagbe Newman Oghomwen of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 1616
LP: 1737
PDP: 14, 904
Esan West Local Government
Aigbogun O. Collins of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 1, 665
LP: 2, 183
PDP: 11, 963
Total Registered: 83, 811
Accredited: 15, 875
Valid: 15, 866
Invalid: 9
Esan South East Local Government
Imadegbeho Luis of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 1344
LP: 791
PDP: 16072
Esan North East Local Government
Inegbe Paul of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 5550
LP: 3298
PDP: 20, 702
Owan East Local Government
Prince Aminu Kadiri of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 12, 203
LP: 7695
PDP: 35, 380
Egor Local Government
Hon. Eghe Ogbemudia of PDP Declared Winner
APC: 8, 308
LP: 10, 188
PDP: 70, 293
Total Registered: 347, 076
Accredited: 92, 554
Valid: 91, 047
Oredo Local Government
Dr. Obaseki Tom Osazee of PDP Declared Winner
Meanwhile ,the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the performance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s local government election in the State shows the party’s dominance, noting that the outcome of the election is a reflection of the wish of the majority of Edo people.
Obaseki spoke to journalists at the Diocese of Benin (Anglican Communion), St. Peter’s Anglican Church, during the 15th memorial thanksgiving service of his father, late Pa Roland Oni Obaseki
The governor was in the company of the Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. and Oredo Local Government chairman-elect, Dr. Tom Obaseki, among other top government functionaries.
The governor, who was elated over the outcome of the local government election in the State, said Edo people are democratically mature as there was no single violence recorded during the electioneering process.
He said, “We have a situation room where we monitored the election process across the State and want to thank the people. You can see that we are democratically mature in Edo State, in terms of the way the election was conducted.
“I was surprised at the diligence of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC). I went round and saw the number of polling units mounted by EDSIEC and the various electoral officers in the three metropolitan local government areas and it was quite impressive. The turnout was fair as expected and it shows that we can conduct elections without disrupting economic and social activities.
“The people voted and went about their various activities for the weekend. Overall, I believe we have done well. It was a free and fair election. The mass participation and dominance of PDP as a party in the State was clearly exhibited in this election.”
Obaseki further noted, “I have not seen an election that has not been challenged even the one in America was challenged. That is why provisions are made in the law and in the process; for tribunals to review and adjudicate on cases and complaints from contestants.
“Overall, the evidence is overwhelming as PDP campaigned in this LG election as if it was a major national election. I went with them around the 18 local government areas of the State and Councillors campaigned vigorously across various wards across the State but I didn’t see too much of the opposition parties and I am not surprised at the results from the election.”
He added, “There was no violence and this shows that the election result is a reflection of the wish of the Edo people.”
