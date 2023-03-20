Low Turnouts Characterize Governorship/House of Assembly Elections In Akwa Ibom State.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Unlike the Feb. 25 Presidential/ National Assembly election which witnessed a massive turnout of voters across the length and breadth of Akwa Ibom State, this Saturday’s Governorship/ state house of Assembly election was a direct opposite characterized by sparse turnouts.

Every polling unit visited was marked by a low turnout of voters, even at Onna ward 1 units 1 & 2 where the Governor and wife cast their votes the story was not different. As late as a quarter to mid day, the two polling units were still thinly populated by voters some of whom looking as if they were cajoled to be there with no enthusiasm on their own.

At some other locations within Onna, the home local government of Governor Udom Emmanuel some persons were apparently seen going about their private businesses like farming and palm oil extraction oblivious of the election.

A source that craved anonymity told our correspondent who covered election in the area that the apathy was as result of the fact that money was not shared at the previous election of the penultimate Saturday.

“The situation became worsened as Udom is not a type of person who is alms giving. So the people reasoned that it would be a foolhardy venture abandoning the type of undertaking for the day that would fetch them income for an election that nothing comes out at the end”, he said.

However, addressing newsmen shortly after casting his vote, Mr. Udom Emmanuel expressed appreciation to Independent national electoral commission (INEC) for peaceful conduct of the poll and ensuring that their BVAS machines didn’t malfunction this time around.

Asked what would be his reaction if the result of the election didn’t turn out the way he expected, his reply was, “I will congratulate the winner, because any candidate that emerges the winner is my candidate”.