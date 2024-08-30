Love Foundation distributes free meals to over 1,500 vulnerable in Jos

DANIEL DAUDA, JOS

As part of effort towards eradicating hunger and food insecurity, a non- governmental organisation known as First Samaritan Love Foundation has distributed free meals to over 1,500 vulnerable citizens within Jos and Bukuru metropolis.

The maiden free meal distribution tagged “peace food drive” is aimed at alleviating hunger facing the masses as a result of harsh economic reality in the country.

Daily Champion reports that the foundation went to Christian and Muslim communities such as Hwolshe, Tudun-Wada and Sabon-Layi in Jos North and Jos South local governments of Plateau State.

Speaking to newsmen during the free meal distribution in Jos on Friday, Amb. Dandaura Takali, founder of First Samaritan Love Foundation said, “I am very motivated to tell you that anytime we put a smile on people’s faces, we feel very happy and fulfilled. “Today, we are conducting a program called Peaceful Drive, where we advocate for peace, security, and unity in Nigeria by providing support to citizens.

“What we did today was distribute meals—lunch for at least 1,500 people across Jos Metropolitan. This advocacy is aimed at fostering unity in Nigeria and aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically Zero Hunger.

“We’re trying to provide solutions to hunger and poverty. We continually call on the government to work towards providing succour and food for the masses. We’ve reached out to the nooks and crannies, targeting the poorest of the poor, to see how we can put smiles on their faces.”

Emphasizing on the need for peaceful coexistence which is remedy for effective development, Amb. Takali said the only thing we need to do is to embrace one another as Nigerians and see how we can bring smiles to everyone’s face.

“Today, over 40% of Nigerians are living in abject poverty. It’s very sad to say that even the most basic meal 0:1:0 cannot be provided to people at this point in time.This is unacceptable, and that’s why we need to work as an organization, as a government, and as individuals to continue to promote peace, love, and harmony among ourselves.”

He further stated that they intend to improve the standard as they continue with the free meal distribution on monthly basis. “We are committed to providing a meal for each individual, and we are solidly working towards that. We are very, very dedicated to this course.”.

