Loss Adjusters honour Sovereign Trust Insurance with a visit

Insurance digest
(L-R) Lekan Oguntunde, DGM/Head, Digital & Information Technology, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Yekini Kamoru, Member, Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN), Monday Ukpere, Associate Director, ILAN, Kelechi Justice Atulomah, MD/CEO, Technique Loss Adjusters Limited, Emmanuel Anikibe, Executive Director, Technical, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Oladipupo Olanrewaju, President of ILAN and MD/CEO of ULA Loss Adjusters Limited, Sanni Oladimeji, DGM/Head, Legal and Compliance, STI and Segun Bankole, DGM/Head, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, STI during a courtesy visit of ILAN to management of TI at the company’s head office in Lagos recently.
Leadership of Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN) recently paid courtesy visit on the executive management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc.

The purpose of the visit was to appreciate the Management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc for the unwavering support and collaboration between both parties and by extension, member companies of the Institute. According to the President of the Institute, Oladipupo Olanrewaju, the visit is geared at further cementing the cordial business relationship between members of the Institute and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc.

He further appealed that non-registered members of the Institute who are capable of damaging the reputation of the Institute should not be patronised by underwriters. He called for collaboration in the area of Training, Technology and Business patronage while also emphasizing the fact that erring member companies of the Institute will be brought to book if and when found wanting in the discharge of their duties.

 

Kelvin Egerue 96 posts 0 comments
