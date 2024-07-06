Loss Adjusters honour Sovereign Trust Insurance with a visit

Leadership of Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN) recently paid courtesy visit on the executive management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc.

The purpose of the visit was to appreciate the Management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc for the unwavering support and collaboration between both parties and by extension, member companies of the Institute. According to the President of the Institute, Oladipupo Olanrewaju, the visit is geared at further cementing the cordial business relationship between members of the Institute and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc.

He further appealed that non-registered members of the Institute who are capable of damaging the reputation of the Institute should not be patronised by underwriters. He called for collaboration in the area of Training, Technology and Business patronage while also emphasizing the fact that erring member companies of the Institute will be brought to book if and when found wanting in the discharge of their duties.