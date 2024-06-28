Lord’s Chosen to hold 2-day programme on June 29, 30 in Lagos

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Ministries will hold its two-day power packed programme titled, ..AND THE ENEMIIES SUBMITTED on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June, 2024 at The Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha-Bus Stop, Lagos by 8am daily.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Church, Pastor Louis Chidi

According to Pastor Chidi, the increase in the rate of crime and corruption despite all the prayers made by children of God is falsely giving many the impression that devil our enemy and cohorts are in control of the affairs of men.

“But all of this including the attack on mankind by the devil and his human agents which has resulted to sicknesses, diseases, afflictions, nightmares, divorce, insanity and pains are nothing but that the power of God may be made manifest. We want to let you know that God is still the Sovereign God. He has time for everything, time to weigh the enemies on the balance and time to deliver His people.

“The time now is for God to deliver His people and cause their enemies to submit. It does not matter how strong that enemy may be, or how long he has been tormenting you, our assurance is that God has set aside the two days to deliver His people from the jaws of their enemies”, he said.

Pastor Chidi also said during the two-day progrmme, “God will in a dimension never witnessed before demonstrates His power to deliver His people from all afflictions, adding that the crusade is designed to spiritually deal with everything that constituted itself as enemy of man”.

The programme, which will be presided over by the icon of revival evangelism, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, will witness salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, deliverances from demonic oppression, barrenness, intellectual and financial limitation to deliverance from physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses etc.

He said free transport arrangement has been made by the ministry to convey participants to the venue from any location within the Lagos metropolitan city, adding that most importantly, provision has been made for a digitalized security measure that will address any breach of order.

“By this statement, the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, is inviting all to come and witness the demonstration of God’s power that will bring their enemies to submission. God has also stretched His hand of mercy to all and informing that all good things are ready that day. So, you cannot afford to miss it. Come and be liberated from the entanglement of the enemy. Come and experience the power of God in another dimension and be blessed”, Pastor Chidi further stated.

