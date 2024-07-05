Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, present two days crusade in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-R ...Representative of Lagos State Governor/ Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Tayo Akinmade  Ayinde and General Overseer of the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, during   the Church's  biennial convention tagged '' And the Enemies Submitted held at the Chosen revival ground Ijesha, Lagos  1/7/2024 ... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI  .
68
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Cross Section of the Children Choristers singing to the Lord.

National Choristers of the Lords Chosen singing to the Lord  .

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, addressing the worshipers.

Cross Section of Worshipers   praising  God at the Crusade.

Child Dedication at the crusade.

Miracle   time of the crusade during   the Church’s  biennial convention tagged ” And the Enemies Submitted held at the Chosen revival ground Ijesha, Lagos on 1/7/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11423 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Funeral Service for Late Emeritus Professor Olusoga…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 5, 2024

NSE ,NGA forge Strategic Partnership for Engineering , Gas…

Daughter of King, organises Seminar for young girls at…

1 of 480