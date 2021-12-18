London based Pastor Alex Omokudu gets a Brand New Bentley Bentayga as Birthday gift

His name will immediately rings a bell in the minds of those who knows what affluence and wealth connotes.

Edo state born Pastor Alex Omokudu, a Nigerian pastor but base in United Kingdom, the presiding pastor in charge of Victorious Pentecostal Assembly. He is an acclaimed philanthropist and humanitarian in service. A man who gives excessively to a greater degree in a noiseless way with looking back. It was not surprising recently when he got blessed in return from one of his well wisher with a Brand New Bentley Bentayga Car convertible during his birthday.

Pastor Alex is also known for his doggedness in the things of God. A solicitor and facilitator by Heaven’s mandate, so passionate about the works of the kingdom. An astute and a pragmatic man of God to the call.

Members and Followers of Victorious Pentecostal Assembly hereby rejoiced with Pastor Alex Omokudu for the prestigious and glamorous gift as the pastor prays for everyone who also deserve such good things.

