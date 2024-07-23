Lokpobiri to drive Africa oil, gas digital transformation discuss in Lagos   

THE Ministry of Petroleum Resources says it is hosting a major conference to tackle the sector’s challenges and unlock its digital potential.

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Lokpobiri said that the event aimed to drive the digital transformation of Africa’s oil and gas sector.

According to him, the conference will address the dynamic challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation in the oil and gas industry.

“It will feature keynotes and panel discussions from industry experts, including leaders from ExxonMobil Nigeria and KPMG.

“Attendees will benefit from networking sessions, one-on-one meetings with key opinion leaders, and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge solutions.

“Overtime, great minds events has built strong partnerships and consistently delivers impactful industry conferences,” he said.

Lokpobiri noted that the conference underscored the commitment of the government to create a favourable business environment for National Oil Companies (NOCs) and International Oil Companies (IOCs), by addressing issues such as pipeline vandalisation and oil theft.

He emphasised the need to not only increase production but also ensure that the benefits were shared across the nation.

“The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has revolutionised the energy sector with a friendly regulatory framework, ensuring transparency and stimulating investment.

“Our shared responsibility is to protect our environment, our resources, and the livelihoods of those in oil-producing regions,” Lokpobiri added.

The minister said that the ministry in collaboration with Great Minds Events, would hold the inaugural Africa Oil & Gas Digital Transformation Conference 2024, from Sept. 3 to Sept 4, in Lagos.