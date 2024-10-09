Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Lokpobiri, Oil Minister, Rejects Representative’s Misleading Statements on NNPC Refinery Operations.

News
19
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri  has refuted claims made by Engr. Kamoru Busari, Director of Upstream in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, regarding the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

 

Busari, representing the Minister at the inaugural Crude Oil Refiners Association of Nigeria (COREN) Summit in Lagos, suggested that NNPCL should cease operations at the country’s refineries and instead take equity stakes in private refineries. He emphasized the need for NNPCL to invest in upcoming refineries rather than managing its own.

In a swift rebuttal however, the Oil Minister, Lokpobiri, has clarified the statement, asserting he never directed the NNPCL to halt its refinery operations. He reiterated that this claim does not reflect his position as Minister or the Federal Government’s stance.

 

Lokpobiri explained that NNPCL operates under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) with its own board and management, independent of direct control by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. He emphasized that the oil and gas sector is fully deregulated, and the government is committed to promoting domestic refining.

 

He stated, “We encourage companies, including NNPCL, to operate independently, adhering to global best practices. While we provide strategic guidance, we do not interfere directly in their operations.”

Lokpobiri reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the growth and independence of NNPCL, ensuring its operations align with international standards for efficiency, transparency, and profitability.

Continue Reading
Editor 22436 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bala Mustapha Assumes Office As New Rivers CP

Palliative work to begin on Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway…

FG confident Lagos-Calabar Highway will be ready by May 2025

Army Recruitment: COAS Urges Rivers to Utilize State Quota

1 of 1,702