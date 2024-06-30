Lokpobiri, Ekpo , Adelabu, Kyari to Meet with Energy Stakeholders at NOG Week 2024

UGO AMADI

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Ministers of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) and (Gas), are to meet with global energy stakeholders at the 23rd annual NOG Energy Week in Abuja.

The organiser of the event, dmg Events Nigeria, is calling on stakeholders in the energy, oil & gas sector and beyond to meet and hear directly from these ministers, and be a part of the event transforming Nigeria’s energy mix through deliberation and action.

On his part, Adebayo Adelabu has emphasised the need for enhanced local content in Nigeria’s power sector to drive sustainable growth and development. He advocates for increased participation of local businesses in the power industry, aiming to boost economic growth and create job opportunities within the country.

The Minister of Power will be addressing critical issues and fostering discussions that will shape the future of Nigeria’s energy landscape, amongst other industry leaders, at the upcoming NOG Energy Week.

Adelabu will be talking in a session titled ‘Navigating Nigeria’s Pathway ‘To Achieving Energy Security Sustainably On The Journey To Net Zero.’ He will also share his insights on government’s plans for achieving sustainable energy security.

The NOG Week event is expected to pave way for investment opportunities including recent bid round for the country’s oil and gas industry.