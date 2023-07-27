Local and International Supports for Nkechi Ali-Balogun’s Quest for Re-Election into NIPR Governing Council

…Candidate Gets Endorsed by Lumumba, Awoyemi, Olumide-Ojo, Others

Endorsements have been pouring in from local and international sources for Nkechi Ali-Balogun, FNIPR, a frontline candidate vying for re-election into the governing council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations [NIPR]. Prominent local and international personalities have been endorsing her bid since she expressed interest for re-election into the highest policy formulation body of the Institute.

The current spate of endorsements came from Professor Loch Otieno Lumumba, popularly known as P.L.O. Lumumba. Lumumba is a renowned Lawyer and Kenyan national notable for his relentlessness in his Pan-Africanist perspectives and one who believes in advancing African solutions to African problems. In the same breath, strong local voices including Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi, mni, an erudite economist and tax consultant and Founder and Chairman, Pro-Share, Nigeria’s foremost Financial Information hub and Mrs. Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, developmental consultant and communications technocrat have also thrown their weights behind the quest of Ali-Balogun.

According to Lumumba, he believes Ali-Balogun has the pedigree for the membership of the highest policy formulation body of the foremost institute she is bidding for.‘’I wish Nkechi Ali-Balogun the best. I challenge you to use the knowledge and the intellectual wherewithal, the dedication, the passion and the vision in your quest to serve the Institute in a manner that will make Nigeria and Africa proud’’.

In her own remark, Olumide-Ojo stated that: ‘’It is refreshing to see that Nkechi Ali-Balogun is vying to serve Nigerian Institute of Public Relations [NIPR]. NAB brings experience from the client and the Agency sides across the value-chain of communication, I am confident that her wealth of experience will be very greatly useful to the Institute, she asserted.

Making a case for an Ali-Balogun’s bid, Olufemi Awoyemi asserted that: ‘’Nkechi Ali-Balogun is a thorough-bred professional who understands how to transform problems into opportunities as she did during her leading of the Lagos State NIPR. Her experience as a member of the Institute’s Governing Council, her pragmatic leadership style, capacity and networking skills makes her the ideal candidate for the highest policy formulation body of the prestigious organization. I wish she gets the opportunity to serve as the president of the NIPR,’’ says Awoyemi.