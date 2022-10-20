Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister WorshipLatest News By Peter On Oct 20, 2022 6 Share British Prime Minister, Liz Truss has resigned. Speaking outside Number 10, Liz Truss has announced she is stepping down as Prime Minister after just six weeks. She spent 44 days in the office. A leadership election will be ‘completed in the next week’, she adds. Prime Minister to give a statement at 1.30 pm. The Prime Minister will give a statement at 1.30 pm. A lectern has now been placed in front of the entrance to No10. For a better society Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsForeign NewsLatest NewsLiz TrussLiz Truss resigns as Prime Minister 6 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
Comments are closed.