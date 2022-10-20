Champion Newspapers Limited
Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

By Peter
British Prime Minister, Liz Truss has resigned. Speaking outside Number 10, Liz Truss has announced she is stepping down as Prime Minister after just six weeks. She spent 44 days in the office.

A leadership election will be ‘completed in the next week’, she adds.

Prime Minister to give a statement at 1.30 pm. The Prime Minister will give a statement at 1.30 pm.

A lectern has now been placed in front of the entrance to No10.

 

 

