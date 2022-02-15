LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG, Juventus preparing big offers as Man United’s Paul Pogba weighs options

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG, Juve hover as Pogba unsure over Man United future

Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a contract offer to Paul Pogba, according to the Daily Mail, however, the midfielder is not ruling out staying at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old’s deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer, with the France international reportedly ready to wait until the end of the season to make a decision over his future. PSG are keen to add Pogba to their star-studded squad should he become a free agent, but could face competition.

Pogba made the switch to United from Juventus for £89.3 million in 2016, winning two League Cups and a Europa League since. But the midfielder has struggled slightly this season, missing a portion of the campaign through injury.

Calciomercato claims that Juve are ready to lure Pogba back to Serie A as Max Allegri looks to rebuild the Bianconeri, having already spent €70m on striker Dusan Vlahovic and €5m on midfielder Denis Zakaria in January.

Pogba, who earns around £300,000-a-week, will have plenty of options, though his performances on the pitch and the results of Manchester United in the Premier League may have a big say on which club he plays for next season.