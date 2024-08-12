Listen to young Nigerians, prioritize education, technology, UNICEF tells govt.

Blessing Taiwo

With the rise in the population of youths in Nigeria, they are more self-aware which translates to more agitations. They clamour for positive transformation, support and growth.

August 12, the international youth day brings to limelight some of the challenges faced by youths and the urgent call to digitally empower them for sustainable development across the world.

“Nigeria has one of the highest youth populations in the world, with 1.6 billion young people, accounting for 70 per cent of the country’s population. This ever-growing youth population presents a unique opportunity for economic growth and development if properly harnessed,” says NGYouthSDGs.

2024 IYD theme— ‘From clicks to progress: Youth digital pathways for sustainable development’ gives a hint on the need to properly harness juicy technology for national development.

Daily Champion, who spoke with some Nigerian youths in the South West observed that there is a vast drive in the use of internet and Artificial Intelligence for career and personal development.

While they lamented the state of moral decadence and inequality of skills appreciation, they called for a better living environment with improved policies.

Deborah Bankole, a middle-aged lady, in her conversation with our correspondent said, “being a Nigerian youth has been of more disadvantage to me than an advantage.

“Lots of skills have been killed (not only mine) because there hasn’t been ways to exhibit them.

“Lots of graphic designers are not getting value for their skills. I am a writer. I have read lots of stories about lots of writers and I realised only a few are successful. Imagine having lots of people who write, lots of amazing write-ups, contents, and so on but are not getting enough accolades, and are not being celebrated as they should. We see those who post things with no value, offer no value with their posts, and do what brings no value to the country and are being celebrated by the government, when will talented persons be encouraged?” She asked.

Speaking on how technology has improved her writing career, Deborah said despite being in a field different from her course of study in school, technology has availed her much knowledge.

“I have been able to make use of technology very well. My course of study is quite different from my present field. I have been able to cope, reading about it online, watching documentaries and downloading publications and been able to exhibit them,” she stated.

On his part, Oluwamuyiwa said an average Nigerian youth has hope in error and abnormalities which has become the order of the day.

He said, “Imagine the human condition of Nigerian youths craving for huge sum he has no plans to work for. This is the state we are in right now.

“Currently, there’s decadence in terms of virtue, moral standards and value; lack of focus, undue cravings due to what an average Nigerian youth is exposed to. The current rulers have made clear without any rebuttal that abnormalities have been seen as normal, criminal acts can be escaped.”

Expecting a positive change from the Nigerian government and stakeholders, Oluwamuyiwa stressed that the current state makes him feel there is more to plough, with extraordinary input and approach as a Nigerian youth.

In an interview with Cristian Munduate, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria Country Representative, on Plus TV, discussing issues around International Youth Day celebration on Monday, technology was identified as one of the tools that can help fill gaps across the world.

Munduate harped on the need to prepare youths with proper skills for job opportunities and grant them access to education.

The UNICEF Representative pointed out the need for development in Nigeria’s economy and social development which she said “will be achieved if the young people are fully prepared and put in their energy and resilience to harness the opportunities out there.”

Her words, “Young people are the torchbearers of sustainable development. This is a message to all partners and decision makers. It is time to support young Nigerians. It has to be today, it can’t wait till 2–3 years. The population of the Nigerian youth is huge.”

Munduate charged the government to invest in giving the youths, access to technology and advised it should deliberately prioritise education in its budget.

She further urged the political leaders to listen to the voices of the Nigerian youths and do more for them.

“There is a massive call from young adults that they want jobs, they want to develop, they want to learn, they want education. Listen to them, we have to listen to them.

“Provide more permanent energy for electricity, making internet accessible so that those in the rural communities can benefit from these technology platforms. The gains are massive,” Munduate added.