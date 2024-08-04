Listen to president; discontinue protest, APC chieftain appeals to protesters

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged the organizers of the End hunger protest to listen to President Bola Tinubu and end the protest.

Oyintiloye said that since the President had acknowledged that he had heard their grievances loud and clear, they should embrace dialogue as suggested.

The APC Chieftain, who said this while speaking with news men on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital, said that the wanton destruction of property, looting and killing of innocent Nigerians could not be justified in the name of a protest.

He said that the reported killing of about 10 persons in Niger, Borno, Kano and Kaduna during the protest was disheartening.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), who noted that there was no doubt that there is hunger in the country, said going violent against the government and the people was not the best way to address the present situation.

He said shutting a fragile economy like Nigeria, for 10 days, would be counter-productive, as it may result in more sufferings for the masses.

The APC chieftain also said destruction of the Federal Government’s multi-million naira digital innovation park in Kano, among others, was disheartening.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said there was no doubt that it is a constitutional right to protest within the ambits of fundamental human rights, but the protest should be properly managed not to snowball into riots.

He said that the protest, which had resulted in killing, looting and destruction, could no longer be described as a protest, but a riot.

According to him, such Riot Act will contravene section 71 of the Criminal Code Acts of Nigeria that explicitly stated that: “Any person who takes part in a riot is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for three years.

“Therefore, protesters must be careful not to allow their activities to be interpreted as a riot that is a punishable offence.”

Oyintiloye said while the organizers of the protest might have genuine reasons to hold a peaceful protest, there were some individuals, who could be described as enemies of the nation, who might want to use the protest to destabilize the government.

He appealed to the youths and the organizers to embrace dialogue, adding that President Bola Tinubu meant well for the country.

“I want to appeal to the youths and the organizer of the hunger protest to embrace dialogue and give the President the opportunity to do the needful.

“Protest is a constitutional right, but killings, looting and destruction of both government and private property is not permitted by the law.

“Let’s be cautious of the fact there are some disgruntled individuals who are planning to use the protest to destabilize the government. We must not allow this.

“There is no doubt that there is hunger and poverty in the land, but we can be rest assured that the President is doing his best to improve the economy, but this cannot be achieved within a year.

“Let’s give the President the chance to address the situation, and let’s embrace dialogue for the peace and stability of the country. The President has spoken, let’s listen to him and give the administration more time”, he said.

Oyintiloye, who commended the security agencies for their efforts in safeguarding lives and property during the protest, urged them to continue to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

He also appealed to the protesters not to provoke the security agencies, whose responsibility is to maintain law and order in the society.

