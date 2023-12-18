List of resigned Commissioners, appointees from Fubara’s cabinet rises

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The political crisis in Rivers State seems to have further deepened as more commissioners, who are loyal to ex-governor Nyesom Wike, have resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Daily Champion had reported that five Commissioners had on Thursday tendered their resignations from the Fubara’s administration.

Their letters of the resignation were addressed to the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, through the Secretary to the State Government, where they thanked the governor for giving them privilege to serve in his administration.

More commissioners and other appointees have joined in the long list of those who resigned from the eighth-month-old government.

Below is the list of Commissioners and appointees who have resigned so far; The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN); Commissioner for Works, Dax George-Kelly Alabo; Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke; Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Inime Chiwenwo Aguma; Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu;

Others include; Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Commissioner for Housing, Gift Worlu, Commissioner for Transport, Jacobson Mbina, S.A on Social Media, Marshall Obuzor and others.

A source close to the government told our Correspondent that the people have resigned were those imposed on the Governor by his predecessor and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.