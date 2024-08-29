Lions Club partners Tailoring Institute in Rivers, empowers youths with training kits

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt New Garden City Lions Club, has donated dozens of training kits to students of Tailor’s Life Coach Initiative, a vocational/skills training institute in Port Harcourt, capital city of Rivers State.

The training kits were donated to newly inducted students of the institute who were mostly youths, during a graduation of Batch 21 and induction of Batch 22 students of the Initiative.

Distributing the items, Lion Margaret Ukwu, President of the Port Harcourt New Garden City Lions Club, one of the clubs of the Lions Club International, District 404A2 Nigeria, Region 10, said the gesture was part of the club’s youths empowerment projects for 2024.

Lion Ukwu stated that the training kits donated to the initiative was to support the fashion and designing training institute provide the trainees with complete and quality skills to establish their lives.

She encouraged the students to take their training seriously and use the opportunity offered to them to prepare for their future roles in the community, and establish their lives.

Lion Ukwu said, “Lions Club International is a global service organisation. We have over 1.4 million members in more than two hundred countries.

“In District 404 A2 Nigeria, where Port Harcourt New Garden City Lions Club is, we have 71 clubs and more than a thousand, four hundred members.

“As part of our commitment and dedication, we go to communities to find out what they need and do our best to help them by providing services in different areas of their needs. We respond by rendering humanitarian services and provide relief support through free medical health delivery, youth empowerment, human capacity building and development, free educational/literacy programmes, support the environment and many others.”

“Today, we are delighted to be part of this celebration. That is why we made some donations of training kits to some of the inductees, to support the initiative, as part of our 2024 youth empowerment projects.

“We also have packages for the graduating students. The best graduating students will also get a package. Theirs will be presented to them during the Christmas that will be organized by the Tailor’s Life Coach Initiative.”

Speaking further she said, “We have been partnering with this organisation for years, empowering young people and students with various things. Today, we are welcoming those who are coming in and we are going to sign out the graduating students in a colourful way in December,” she said.

“The more we see your activities, the more we like it, so, today, we are supporting the Director (the institute) and also encouraging you to keep making the society proud, keep training and raising directors of tomorrow and employers of labour.

“In Lions Club International, we believe in youth empowerment and we are happy that he is not restricting his knowledge to any age or gender, I see all levels of persons here, including retirees. If you have any thing good share with people. Lions International is prepared and we sharing our services with anybody who is in need,” she said.

In his remark, Director of the Tailor’s Life Coach Initiative, Engr. Boma George thanked the Lions Club for their continuous support to the students and the Centre, and promised to put the materials to good use.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, one of the inductees in Batch 22, Siyeka Ruth Akpu thanked the Lions Club for the gesture noting that it will assist them a lot in their training.

