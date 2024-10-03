Lingering hardship: Osun APC chieftain empowers 400 vulnerable persons with N8m

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Mr. Kazeem Fadiran, has given N20,000 each to 400 vulnerable residents of Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the distribution of the sum of N8 million cash in Ikire, Fadiran said that the money was a relief fund to cushion the current economic hardship in the country.

The APC chieftain said he would continue to assist the less privileged in Ikire, Apomu, Ikoyi and other areas in the local government towards improving their standard of living.

Fadiran, a House of Representatives’ hopeful for Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency, said that he would continue to do his best for the people of the area through empowerment programmes that would have direct bearing in their lives.

“I will continue to do my best for my people to improve their standard of living.

“What I am after is to ensure better and improved standard of living for the people of my constituency,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Akire of Ikire, Oba Olatunde Falabi, commended Fadiran for the disbursement of the relief funds to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the programme, more than 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the APC.

The defectors were received by Mr. Bolaji Oyebamiji, the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Mr. Remi Omowaiye, Director (Projects Implementation), Federal Housing Authority.

Oyebamiji, while addressing the defectors, said that the defection was a boost to the chances of APC and its chairmanship candidates in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Oyebamiji said the party has become the “beautiful pride” of the people in the state due to the unsatisfactory performances of the PDP-led government in the state.

According to him, Ikire is an APC stronghold and the formidable team of leaders in the party has become an attraction to well meaning citizens and residents of the state.

Oyebamiji urged the defectors to join hands with other party faithful to ensure the victory of APC in the forthcoming local government and other elections in the state to attract the needed development.

Aderogbin Wakeel, a former PDP leader in Ward 8, who spoke on behalf of other defectors, described APC as the only party that could deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Wakeel promised that they would deliver the ward to APC, adding that it was the only way to reward Oyebamiji for his good and visionary leadership.