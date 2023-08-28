Life-Long Development Academy To Hold her Premier Graduation Ceremony Aug. 31st.

By Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Come 31st August, 2023 all roads will lead to Life-Long Development Academy, No 2, Uboh Way, Opposite Community Secondary Commercial School, Ikot Okubo Offot, Abak Road, Uyo for their Premier Graduation Ceremony.

According to the Director of the Academy, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof. Comfort Memfin Ekpo, the maiden graduation will send forth seventeen regular trainees trained in different life long skills such as Computer Studies, Fashion Designing, Food and Nutrition, Welding to mention but a few.

Speaking further, the Director added that apart from the regular trainees who start from the beginning of the program to the end, the institution also admits trainees from government MDA like NDE who send people to them to train for the purpose of upscaling their skills for self sustainability.

The institution also throws its gate open to individuals who have difficulties in communication skills or deficiencies in their chosen careers, as teachers, especially those at the primary school level. Those who seek professional teaching proficiency can also explore the provision in LDA.

In fact, the Academy as the name implies, offers a wide range of subject areas that can help trainees achieve success in all fields of human endeavours. Space may not allow for complete listing here.

But suffice it to say that the only way to attest to the above fact is to adopt the saying that ‘seeing is believing’ as admission is open to both old and young.

The Director in company of the amiable Dean of Studies, Dr. Mrs. Maria Etokebe spared no effort in analyzing the usefulness of the institution to humanity. The duo appealed for partnership with the Federal and Akwa Ibom State Governments

empowerment in the areas of financial support, provision of facilities or improvement of existing ones to make the trainees more comfortable and the training environment more conducive.

When asked in what specific areas, the Director said,

“The state government can partner with us to make us more effective by providing appropriate and modern training facilities, improving the existing access road and sending people for us to train with a multiplier effect on the trainees and other stakeholders.

“Often times, people who would have sent people to us for training won’t do so because we don’t have hostels to accommodate our trainees. Provision of hostels accomodation will go along way to support our vision.

Other challenges that are impeding effective training in the institution are irregular supply of electricity and the erosion menace that has cut off the only access road. If this road is rehabilitated it will go a long way in easing traffic gridlock on Abak Road from and to Godswill Obot Akpabio’s International stadium.”

On their relationship with the host Community of Ikot Okubo Offot, the Director described it as cordial. She however appealed that the Community should maximize the presence of the institution in their midst by sending in trainees.