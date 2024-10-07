LG Polls: Rep Uduak Udoudo, Former LG boss Uwem Ekanem Commend AKISIEC Over Free, Fair and Credible Election In IKOT Abasi LGA.

By Akaiso , Eyo-Akaiso. Uyo.

The member representing the people of Ikot Abasi/ Mkpat Enin/ Eastern Obolo federal constituency in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uduak Udoudo has described the conduct of Saturday October 5 local government elections in Akwa Ibom State as free, fair and credible.

To this end, he gave the State electoral umpire, Akwa Ibom State Independent electoral Commission, (AKISIEC) a pat on the back for a job well done.

In a chat with newsmen at the premises of AKISIEC during the collation of results after a successful voting, Udoudo debunked the allegation of manipulation and hijacking of electoral materials by opposition parties, APC and YPP levelled against the PDP, adding that the allegation was an attempt by the opposition parties to explain away their ill preparation for the exercise.

“The election was very successful, free, fair and credible. This time around AKISIEC has lived up to expectations. Electoral materials arrived as early as 8.47am in my ward and accreditation started almost immediately. The same thing was done in one hundred and eleven units in the local government.

“So far so good. You know in an election those who didn’t campaign and knew right from the day one that they will not win always resort to unfounded allegations, complain and all what not.

“I think in Edemaya ward 2 where there were pocket of violence SSA to the Governor called me and security agents were detailed to the spot and the skirmish was nibbed in the buds. So far the election in the local government was generally peaceful.”

Speaking further on the voters apathy that characterized the election in other local governments, the federal law maker said voters defied the early morning rain and came out in their numbers to exercise their franchise.

Hear him: “In my ward voters defied the early morning showers and came out in their numbers to cast their votes because I was home since yesterday to sensitize them on the importance of this election. So in my ward Ikpa Nung asang ward 1 the turn out has been very impressive.”

On his part, the former chairman of Ikot Abasi LGA and member of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Uwem Ekanem corroborated the earlier speaker on the peaceful conduct of the election. He also confirmed the massive turnout of electorate at the election, adding that IKOT Abasi had been a bastion of PDP since 1999.

According to him, the allegation of manipulation and hijacking of electoral materials by the opposition parties was a simple way of conceding defeat.