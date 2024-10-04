LG Poll: Hold IGP responsible if there is breakdown of law and order in Rivers – Gov Fubara

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun should be held responsible should there be any breakdown of law and order in the state during and after the October 5 local government election in the state.

Fubara stated this while addressing a press conference at the government house in Port Harcourt on Friday, in reaction to an alleged attempt by some police officers to break into the office of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, at about 1 am on Friday morning.

The Governor accused the IGP and the entire Nigeria Police Force of serving the interest of an Abuja-based politician to stampede Rivers State and disrupt the local government election scheduled for 5th October 2024 in the State.

He said the already scheduled poll cannot be stopped or truncated because of a particular person, adding that everything that needed to be done about the electoral process legally, security-wise and logistically, have been finalised and voters sentisitised because of their high confidence levels.

According to him, even the policemen have been informed, and are expected to discharge their statutory professional security duties, particularly because the court also directed so in its judgment on the election.

He regretted that rather, the police have become hired agents sent to attack the headquarters of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) and tried but in vain, to cart away sensitive materials.

Fubara said: “In the early hours of this morning (Friday), I got a security report that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) office has been invaded by the Nigeria Police.

“I was really surprised because, before that time, I got a copy of a signal withdrawing the police officers that were guarding the premises. So, I had to drive to the place myself since the facility belongs to the Rivers State Government.

“Getting to the scene, and to the shock of everyone who accompanied me there, I met the presence of some fierce-looking policemen in one truck and three other empty Hilux vans trying to force their way into the premises.

“And, I had to stop them. In the process, we discovered that that movement (operation), was a deliberate attempt by the Nigeria Police Force, both the Rivers State Command and the Headquarters (Abuja), to steal the electoral materials. But by the special grace of God, that act was foiled.”

He questioned how so low the Nigeria Police stooped, allowing its officers to engage in such illegal acts that clearly suggested that they had become enemies of Rivers State.

The Governor also wondered why the Nigeria Police would attempt to take over control of RSIEC or be used to stop a democratic process that is ongoing, which will lead to the emergence of elected political leadership at the Local Government Councils.

“Here are the questions: first, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, is it not an agency, and a process that is being controlled by the State Government? Is it not a system that is governed by the law of the State? Why is Rivers State’s case different.

“The second part of it is: what is the special thing about this issue of taking over the premises by the Police? If we should go by what they claim that they had a court order, the court ruling said, don’t give RSIEC voter register, don’t give RSIEC police protection. Did the judgment say they should seal the premises? Or don’t allow them to conduct an election?

“However, the Rivers State Government and RSIEC itself also had a judgment that states clearly: conduct the election with the voters register of 2023; and police, DSS, Nigeria Army and other sister agencies should provide security.

“I might not be a lawyer, but I understand clearly that when it comes to the issue of judgment, there is something they call first-in-time.”

Governor Fubara asked if there is any other court unknown to him that is bigger than the Supreme Court of Nigeria, whose judgment concerning a proper constitution of elected Local Government Councils is being obeyed in Rivers State.

The Governor stated that among all the security agencies, it is only the Nigeria Police that is acting so strangely and have become a threat to the nation’s democracy.

He stated, “Why are they looking for a way to stampede this State? The Supreme Court gave a judgment that all local government activities must be conducted by elected officers.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in agreement with the State Governors, directed a compliance to this judgment within 90 days with effect from the judgment date.

“And all other States are conducting elections to ensure that they comply with the directive, not just the Supreme Court ruling but also going by the understanding that we have with Mr. President.

“And what Rivers State is also doing is not different from others. And the big question is: is any other court bigger than the Supreme Court?”

Fubara also made reference to the incident that happened in Nigeria about the botched general election of June 12, 1993, wherein the Supreme Court ruled that when it comes to the issue of election, no court should stop the process.

“Is it not better”, Governor said: “If you feel aggrieved, if you feel you don’t want to participate in the election that you should go to court?

“While do you want to stop the process of election, to create problem, to create anarchy in the state? We are already complaining of suffering, people are hungry, and you want to stampede the local government civil servants in the State.”

He assured that the withdrawal of the policemen in providing security cover for the electorates won’t affect the process, as other security agencies would be on ground to protect the voters, adding that everything required has also been put in place.

He said: “On the issue of security, if the police feel they don’t want to be part of the election, they should withdraw.

“I am saying this here so that the Inspector General of Police will be aware, and also know that any act against the peace of this State, anything that will bring a situation of lawlessness in this State, if it happens, I think at the end of the day, he should be prepared to take responsibility.

“Why is the case of Rivers State different? Is it that the law or the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, when it comes to Rivers State, is be interpreted in a different way?

Governor Fubara emphasised that the local government election on Saturday is sacrosanct, and demanded everybody to join hands together to make sure that it is peaceful so that there will be winners who will eventually be sworn-in to pilot the affairs of the councils.

He said: “This press briefing, if you listen to me, I am not crying. I am not also calling the international community (,for help). When they have their own press briefings, they call on the International community (for help). I am not calling international community.

“But from here, I just want you to know that we are prepared. Once in the lifetime of every man, you need to stand on the side of truth, and even if it will take your life, history will not forget you.

“Great Martin Luther King, today, we talk about him. We talk about him because he stood for what was the truth, and his life went in. And if I am going to be that Martin Luther King of Rivers State, so be it!”

Responding to questions from journalists, Governor Fubara said the Rivers State Government sent a copy of the judgment of court mandating that the election should hold to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director, Directorate of State Security (DSS), and other security agencies, which he believed had been communicated to Mr President.

He noted, “On the aspect of the Police withdrawing their services, I don’t think the police (are) supposed to be part of the election process.

“What police should do is to protect lives and property, ensure that nobody comes to cause a fight or burn people’s property.

“In fact, police don’t need to be close to the polling units or the voting centres. What is important is for them to ensure that the lives of the people of Rivers State are protected, and their properties are protected.

“On the issue of the election, I don’t think if they withdraw their services, it is going to marr the process. Not at all!

“So, if the police are not providing (security), I strongly believe that some other agencies will provide security for the election,” he explained.

