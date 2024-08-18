LG Election: LP considering boycotting election, alleges irregularities

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Labour Party, in Anambra State has accused the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo of smuggling obnoxious clauses into the ANSIEC Law against the September 28 local government election, saying that it is a gimmick aimed at rigging the election.

This is coming amidst plans by the party led by its presidential candidate to boycott the election.

The party members in a recent meeting in Awka wondered why the Governor failed to conduct the Council elections within six months of taking over the mantle of leadership as he promised during his campaign.

The party in the state has been vocal about its concerns regarding the electoral process, and the recent amendments to the ANSIEC Law, which have further heightened tensions.

LP has however resolved to challenge the hastily amended law in court and prepare for the election once legal requirements are met.

A statement by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Engr.Theo Egbe, expressed the party’s concerns and position on the proposed local government elections, saying that it cannot take part in an already rigged election.

He said, “We cannot participate in an election that has been rigged from the outset.

“We demand that the ANSIEC Law be restored to its original form, and that legitimate political party leadership be allowed to submit candidate lists.”

Recall that LP had earlier in cahoots with other major political parties, including, PDP, Edozie Njoku’s led APGA and APC boycotted a stakeholders meeting organised by ANSIEC, alleging illegal amendment of the ANSIEC law.

According to them, the amendment was done to rig the election and prevent legitimate political party leadership from submitting candidate lists.

They further threatened to boycott the election if their demands are not met.

The Labour Party further commended Peter Obi for his leadership and commitment to democratic principles, even as it also mourned the loss of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the 19-year-old son of its State Chairman, Hon. Ugochukwu Emeh.

