LG boss’ residence, 10 houses, filling station, Magistrate Court, set ablaze as youths/ Ebubeagu clash in Ebonyi

Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

No fewer than 10 Houses, filling station and a Magistrate Court were allegedly razed down in Umuihe Akaeze in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State last Sunday when crisis erupted between youths of the community and members of Ebubeagu Security Outfit.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State while on an assessment visit to the scene on Monday condemned the ugly incident insisting that the justice must prevail.

Umahi condemned the viral video circulating in the Social Media and restated that the culprits must be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State Chief Onyebuchi Ogbado, narrated that the youths were alledgely protesting over the torturing to death by the security Outfit.

He said that the Commissioner of Police as directed by the Governor Umahi has arrested Four members of Ebubeagu for their alleged involvement in the matter.

“Since 20th January 2022, this youths have been taking laws into their hands and burning people’s houses,

“Our findings is that there are drug peddlers in the community,, the Ebubeagu Security Outfit has chased them away from the village for the past three months,

“These are drug peddlers who jumped bail , and they surfaced yesterday (Sunday) causing all this destruction and arson,”

“My house was one of the sixth Houses that were burnt yesterday, they started with one of the Ebubeagu House. they went to another person’s house,

“The traditional Ruler called me that the youths were heading to his residence to set it ablaze, I rushed to the Monarch house”

In an interview , the Traditional Ruler of Umuihe Autonomous Community Eze Umazi Ibo Ubani, who doubles as the Chairman Ebonyi South Traditional Rulers, described the ugly incident as worrisome and unfortunate.

Eze Ubaazi narrated ,”last Sunday a group of youths gathered at the vilage square where they hatched plots to caused mayhem, the elder brother of the deceased made arrangements with politicians on how to cause mayhem in the community”

“They mobilised , chanting war songs , they wanted to enter my palace. the first building they destroyed belonged to a member of Ebubeagu.

“They destroyed his house and his two shops and burnt everything, they went to one Mr Ifeanyi Ejem House and destroyed the house”

“Other properties destroyed included Houses of one Mr Nwahuruuzor, all his cars and his lorry were burnt. another Mr Abu property were burnt,

“I called the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the Area Commander and the Council Chairman who informed me that he had called the State Commissioner of Police”

According to him, “both the man that matcheted and the deceased are all from the same family.

Eze Ubani said that members of Ebubeagu Security Outfit went and picked up the culprit that used Matchet to cut somebody returning from farm .

According to him, ,”Ebubeagu members started maltreating him, they beat him the way they were not supposed to using weapons to cut somebody is not proper, cutting his penis is not proper ,”

The Royal Father narrated that he returned to the community on Wednesday after an operation , I heard that somebody used Matchet to kill somebody returning from his farm with motorcycle , he was butchered first on the hand and later on the Neck”

“The man fell on that motorcycle, the passerby going to the farm, called on the man that cut him with Matchet, picked his phone and ran inside bush”

“The man returned and reported to Ebubeagu what he saw on the way, Ebubeagu went to their place and reported what happened who started tracing him,