LG autonomy : Supreme Court to deliver judgment today

The Supreme Court will today, Thursday, July 11, deliver judgment in the suit filed by the Federal Government, seeking full autonomy for the 774 local governments in the country.

Notices on this have already been dispatched to parties in the suit through their respective lawyers.

The Federal Government instituted the suit marked SC/CV/343/2024 against all the 36 states of the federation.

In the suit filed by Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Attorney-General of the Federation, the federal government is also asking for an order preventing the governors from arbitrarily dissolving democratically elected councils.

The Federal Government also requested the apex court to authorise the direct transfer of funds from the federation account to local governments — in accordance with the constitution.

“That the constitution of Nigeria recognizes federal, states and local governments as three tiers of government and that the three recognized tiers of government draw funds for their operation and functioning from the federation account created by the constitution,” part of the originating summons reads.

“That by the provisions of the constitution, there must be a democratically elected local government system and that the constitution has not made provisions for any other systems of governance at the local government level other than democratically elected local government system.

“That in the face of the clear provisions of the constitution, the governors have failed and refused to put in place a democratically elected local government system even where no state of emergency has been declared to warrant the suspension of democratic institutions in the state.

“That the failure of the governors to put democratically elected local government system in place is a deliberate subversion of the 1999 Constitution which they and the President have sworn to uphold.

“That all efforts to make the governors comply with the dictates of the 1999 Constitution in terms of putting in place a democratically elected local government system, has not yielded any result and that to continue to disburse funds from the federation account to governors for non existing democratically elected local governments is to undermine the sanctity of the 1999 constitution.”

The Federal Government asked the apex court to invoke sections 1, 4, 5, 7 and 14 of the constitution to declare that the governors and state houses of assembly are under obligation to ensure democratically elected systems at the third tier.