Lets put Plateau on the global map, says Governor Mutfwang 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Ahead of the 9th October 2024, local governments chairmanship and councillors elections in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang have encouraged electorates to come out en-masse and exercise their franchise.

Mutfwang tasked citizens to make use of the elections and placed Plateau on the global map.

The Governor made the Clarion call Thursday during the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), engagement with stakeholders held at Tamarald Centre Jos.

The Governor represented by the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Arch. Samuel Jatau, commended the electoral umpire, PLASIEC for the level of preparedness ahead of the Council’s polls.

He charged stakeholders, most especially the political parties and their candidates to go into the elections with an open mind devoid of ethnic, religious or party, saying, ”

we can only be stronger together.”

PLASIEC chairman, Plangji Daniel Cishak, while assuring of free, fair, transparent, and inclusive elections, revealed the commission had developed a state-of-the-art voter verification system (VVS) software to enable the seamless process of the exercise.

“This election will also mark a significant milestone in the history of PLASIEC, as we are introducing electronic components for the first time, including a state-of-the-art Voter Verification Software developed exclusively by our ICT team. This innovation is designed to ensure that only eligible voters can cast their votes, a crucial step toward making sure that the voices of the Plateau people are heard and respected. Massive infrastructural investments have been made to cater for the effective deployment of this innovation.”

Cishak said since coming into the commission, they have prioritized engaging with stakeholders across all 17 local government areas as well as interpret advisory council (IPAC), and civil society organizations to achieve viable electoral process for the betterment of Plateau people.

Secretary of the commission, Barr. Pam Gyang Davou acknowledged 11 political parties are participating in the elections as the commission was able to clear 75 chairmanship candidates and screened 788 councilors across the 325 electoral wards within 17 local governments of the state.

He said the commission had already acquired 90% of the materials needed for the conduct of the elections of 28th September, 2024 and has set them aside for mock verification and voting in certain local governments in the State.

