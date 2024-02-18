Let’s declare State of Emergency on agric sector – Otunba Badejo

An Ogun State All Peoples Congress (APC) chieftain, Otunba Badejo Adewale Abayomi (OBAA), has called on all Nigerians irrespective of their political divide to address the current alarming increase in prices of foodstuffs.

Badejo, who made these remarks in Lagos at the weekend, described the current inability of most Nigerians to afford three square meals per day as unacceptable.

He, therefore, appealed to both the leaders and the people to embrace farming so that the country could have enough to eat and also to export to other countries.

The APC chieftain, however, applauded President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for their various efforts at ameliorating the situation, but added that much still needed to be done in the country’s exchange rate, which is directly propositional to the cost of commodities.

OBAA advocated for funds that would be disbursed to every home for stomach infrastructure, stressing that this would go a long way in making foods available on people’s tables.

“About N60,000 for a bag of rice is very alarming and this could take rice out of many families’ daily menu. We should all rise to address this situation and not allow it get out of hands”, he said.

The Ogun State APC chieftain, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to join hands with the government in the efforts at taking the country to the next level of sustainable socio-economic and human development

On the raging insecurity in the county, Otunba Badejo appealed to the security agencies to double their efforts and rise to the occasion, adding that in order to tackle the insecurity situation in the country, all boundaries of divisive and hostile political machinations that had previously defined the nation’s security architecture should now be a thing of the past.

“All political leaders irrespective of their political affiliations should now close ranks and devise lasting solutions to all forms of security challenges currently facing the country”, Otunba Badejo stated.

On the resolutions of the various election petitions, Otunba Badejo, who felicitated with Governor Abiodun of Ogun State, the Ogun APC and the people on the Supreme Court victory, noted that the victory will fast-track the Ogun APC’s renewed hope agenda and the over-all development of the Gateway State in general.