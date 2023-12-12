Let Edo people decide who becomes next governor, Shaibu warns destroyers of billboards

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has warned those who go about destroying and dismantling his campaign billboards, saying that it is unhelpful because it is Edo people who should decide who becomes the next Governor of the state.

Shaibu, who was visibly angry when he visited scene of his billboard on Lagos street, around Ring Road, addressed a mammoth crowd who gathered to hear him.

He spoke in Hausa, Yoruba and greeted the people in Esan languages, saying that his campaign billboards were dismantled on two different occasions on same spot.

According to him, he had secured all the stands for his campaign billboards since June 2023, because “I am a man who plans ahead in whatever I want to do. I paid and secured all of them across the state, and signed an MoU with the owners and fully paid for.

“This kind of ugly development is capable of scaring private investors from the state.

“This is why we have to be very careful as a government and individual in our actions.

“We are going to replace the billboard right now. We hope it will not be tampered with again.

“We have been patient enough, they must not provoke us. Our patience must not be taken for granted. Edo is a peaceful state, we must allow peace to prevail before, during and after the election,” Shaibu counselled.

